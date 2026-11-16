Joe Rogan shared a hilarious story involving UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. Rogan revealed that when St-Pierre is around people who do not know his background, they are genuinely shocked.

St-Pierre is widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The former two-division UFC champion still holds the record for the most consecutive title defenses in the promotion’s history.

Despite his reputation in MMA, the Canadian has stayed humble and very polite to others. His personality is somewhat off-putting to some, particularly those who have never seen him fight.

Rogan’s story is a true depiction of looks being deceiving.

Joe Rogan Shares Hilarious Georges St-Pierre Story

Joe Rogan shared a hilarious story involving Georges St-Pierre while speaking to his guest, Paddy Pimblett, on his MMA show.

St-Pierre, 45, has been open about how he always hated fighting and only liked the camaraderie and training aspect of the sport. Based on his easygoing personality, many are shocked when they find out just how great and cerebral a fighter he was.

“Bro, it’s really funny when I bring [St-Pierre] around people that don’t know who he is. They have no idea who he is. They never guess. He was hanging out at [my comedy club]. He’s got a golf shirt, he’s super respectful, he’s super friendly to everybody. And I said this friend of mine, ‘Do you know who that is?’ And they go, ‘No.’ I go, ‘That’s one of the most baddest cage fighters that’s ever walked the face of the earth. He was like, ‘No way.’ I go, ‘Yeah, that’s Georges St-Pierre.’ He’s like, ‘What?'” Rogan said during his JRE MMA Show.

“[St-Pierre’s] another example that those wrestlers hate. He didn’t wrestle in high school, didn’t wrestle in college. Best wrestler in MMA. [Wrestlers] hate that [expletive]. They always want to say Division I, All-America. Like, settle down. This [expletive] Canadian guy speaks French is just [expletive] everybody up,” Rogan said.

Pimblett chimed in and confirmed that St-Pierre is very humble based on his own experience.

“I remember he was at Cage Warriors one time in Manchester, and I spoke to him there, and he’s one of the most nicest men ever. He’s so polite and quiet, and respectful,” Pimblett said.

Rogan Reveals What St-Pierre Was Like When He Fought in the UFC

Rogan also revealed what St-Pierre was like when he fought inside the octagon. The UFC commentator noted that ‘Rush’ would noticeably flip a switch before he competed. His will to win was on full display, as the Canadian was able to compartmentalize everything very well.

“You would never imagine that he was such a ferocious fighter. He was another guy with a switch. You would see him get inside the cage and it would just switch over. You would just see he just get locked in and focused, and switched. And he had such a great team too,” Rogan said during his JRE MMA Show.