Conor McGregor Vows to Break Records for Final UFC Fight

UFC superstar Conor McGregor vowed to break records for his final UFC fight when he returns to the Octagon next year.

McGregor tore his ACL against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July, which was his first fight in the cage in five years.

He is currently recovering from his injuries and figures to make a return to the Octagon in late summer or early fall of 2027 in what is the final fight on his UFC contract.

When he does return, McGregor promises fans he’ll break records.

Conor McGregor Promises to Break Viewing Numbers

Taking to his social media, McGregor said that he is going to heavily promote his next fight, and he expects it to break all the viewing numbers for combat sports.

“How many views did the canelo fight get? How many in attendance? Gate ? Man I outdo ALL of these people in sales. Majorly. EVERY SINGLE ONE. With ease. Maybe even combined. I don’t even be trying. I was on the same time as the World Cup semi final and still done all them numbers in that last bullshit that I’ve to sit with for another few months before I return. I’m going to actually try to sell the fight for my next one. My final fight. See what numbers I can generate. Keep outdoing my own records,” McGregor wrote on his X.

Who Will Conor McGregor Fight In his Final UFC Fight?

It is going to be interesting to see who the promotion books McGregor against for the final fight of his UFC career.

It could very well be a trilogy bout against Holloway, given what happened in the pair’s second fight, as we did not get any sort of closure on the pair’s series.

In their first fight back in 2013, McGregor won a unanimous decision in a fight where he used his wrestling for the first time during his UFC career. Then, in the rematch, Holloway won the fight by TKO after McGregor tore his ACL. So a trilogy fight seems to be the frontrunner, especially since Holloway is currently not booked for another UFC fight.