‘The Walking Dead’ Live Stream: How To Watch the Season 9 Finale Online Tonight

Tonight is the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead. Episode 16 is called “The Storm,” a play off of last week’s episode called “The Calm Before” (and last week’s episode was anything but calm.) Tonight’s episode will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AMC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

AMC is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

AMC is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

AMC is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Additional Options Through AMC

In addition to being able to watch AMC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via AMC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AMC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Philo or FuboTV credentials to do that.

AMC Premiere

Cable login required. You can also watch through AMC Premiere, but this requires an extra cost. You can sign up right here, and you can get seven days free through your TV provider. You’ll need to log-in to your cable provider first, and then you’ll be able to stream the finale commercial free through your phone (iPhone supported), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Chromecast via the AMC app. AMC Premiere is still unavailable to watch on your computer.

Preview

Considering what happened last week, we’re pretty nervous about this week’s finale. The synopsis reads: “In the aftermath of an overwhelming loss, the communities must brave a ferocious blizzard; as one group deals with an enemy from within, another is forced to make a life or death decision.”

A central character of tonight’s episode will be the blizzard. Prior to this season, the show — which mostly takes place in Atlanta, Georgia — avoided snow and wintery scenes. The series is typically shot in the summer, making winter scenes difficult to achieve. Seth Gilliam, who plays Gabriel, told Digital Spy that the snow in tonight’s episode wasn’t real. It was a “papier-mâché type thing.” But when you’re watching tonight, it sure will appear real.

Last week may have been the biggest death count of major characters in one episode to date. We’ve had some gut-wrenching episodes, especially that one where Negan killed Glenn and Abraham. But losing Rick (whom the characters think is dead), Carl, and Jesus was pretty horrifying too. Oh, there have been plenty of heartbreaking deaths even beyond these. But last week was something “special.”

Last week, we didn’t just lose some walkers and those two Hilltop members who were introduced for the first time. We also lost three Highwaymen, Nadia, Rodney, and Frankie. But even worse than that, we lost Tammie Rose Sutton, whom many have grown attached to. And we also lost Henry, Enid, and Tara — three major characters on the show. Their deaths were a surprise to fans who read the comic books, since the head pike deaths were actually different characters in the comics. It seems that the show can still keep us on our toes.

In case you didn’t know, Henry had taken over a big chunk of Carl’s role in the comics after Carl was killed in the show. But now that Henry’s dead, we can only assume that Judith will be taking on the full mantle of Carl’s role in the comics. But that remains to be seen, since this show keeps surprising us.

You can stay updated on new stories this author writes about The Walking Dead by joining the email list here and choosing the “Scifi and Fantasy TV” category.