How to Watch Chiefs vs 49ers Live Stream Online

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) head to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) on October 23.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Chiefs vs 49ers streaming live online today:

Chiefs vs 49ers Preview

San Francisco is coming off a surprising 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 29 of 41 passes for 296 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Atlanta’s defense held San Francisco to just 50 yards rushing on the day, however, and that coupled with the Niners’ three turnovers contributed to the loss.

The 49ers are set to get four key starters back this week, which should help them immensely. Defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), defensive back Jimmie Ward (left hand) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) are all slated to return, which should help the team on both sides of the ball.

There’s also new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for the Chiefs to consider. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the RB, who was added this week via trade, is still a question mark. “I’m still up in the air whether we’re going to be able to get him here for Sunday or not,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone. “I know for sure he’ll be here the following Sunday. But that’s kind of why I’m in a wait-and-see approach right now.”

San Francisco is second in the NFL in points allowed (14.8) and first in total yards allowed (255.8), and they’ll be going up against Mahomes and a Chiefs offense that is No. 1 in the NFL in scoring (29.8 points a game).

“Yeah – they’re well coached,” Niners guard Trey Smith said about the Chiefs. “That’s the first thing for starters. They do a lot of different things. They play very violently, physically and they play fast. When you have a group and a combined effort like that it’s going to lead to great things. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge up front. They have a lot of really good players as well – guys like Bosa, Arik Armstead, some young guys they brought in as well, but they are a very talented group. It’s going to be a challenge up front.”

The 49ers have 23 sacks on the season, and they will be after Mahomes all day — his mobility will be key. Kansas City’s defense hasn’t sacked the quarterback near as much (they have 14 sacks this year), but Garoppolo is nowhere near the threat Mahomes is with his legs, so K.C. will have some real opportunities to shake Jimmy G. up.