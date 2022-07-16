How to Watch Colosseum History Channel Documentary Online

The latest historical docuseries coming to TV is “Colosseum,” premiering Sunday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Colosseum” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The History Channel is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Colosseum” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Colosseum” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue or Sling Orange bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest long-term streaming service (behind Philo) with the History Channel, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Colosseum” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Colosseum” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Colosseum’ Preview

Play

Colosseum: New 8-Part Premium Documentary Series Premieres July 17 at 9pm ET/PT From the savage truth of a gladiator’s life as a slave-warrior to the fascinating ways Rome’s Emperors used the vast amphitheatre to demonstrate total power, “Colosseum” offers viewers a unique and personal look inside history's most iconic empire. Each episode pinpoints one of eight key and diverse characters – all based on real people from… 2022-06-13T21:42:32Z

Part docu-series, part dramatization, “Colosseum” is the History Channel’s new series that presents an “immersive insight into life during the Roman Empire through the lens of those who fought, died, and interacted with the infamous arena,” according to the press release.

It continues:

The eight-part series vividly brings to life the rise and fall of the Roman Empire through the lens of one of the most exhilarating and brutal arenas in the history of humanity – the Colosseum. From the savage truth of a gladiator’s life as a slave-warrior to the fascinating ways Rome’s Emperors used the vast amphitheatre to demonstrate total power, “Colosseum” offers viewers a unique and personal look inside history’s most iconic empire. Each episode pinpoints one of eight key and diverse characters – all based on real people from history. Spanning several hundred years, the series unfolds chronologically, from the arena’s astonishing opening day to its very last games. “Colosseum” utilizes dramatic live action sequences and special effects to infuse excitement into the personal narrative of each historic character. The premium series features commentary with leading experts, world-renowned scholars and more

The premiere episode is titled “The Gladiators” and its description reads, “In 80 AD Emperor Titus opens the Colosseum with 100 days of spectacular games, including one of the most famous gladiatorial matches in Rome’s history. After forming a close bond in the harsh environment of their training school, two gladiators, the barbarian Priscus, and Rome’s champion, Verus, must now fight to the death in front of 50,000 spectators. Their story has come down to us through the Roman poet, Martial.”

Then on July 24 comes episode two, titled “The Builder.” Its description reads, “When master builder Haterius constructs the Colosseum from the ashes of Nero’s Golden House, his work is far from over. New Emperor Domitian tasks him with adding in a complex network of underground tunnels: the hypogeum. Haterius will have to balance satisfying the insatiable demands of the all-powerful Emperor, with the extreme pressures of creating an ancient architectural marvel in time for Domitian’s games. Failure could cost his life.”

“Colosseum” premieres just ahead of another new show that takes a lighter look at era’s gone by — “History’s Crazy Rich Ancients,” which purports to examine “history’s richest figures [who] have always picked going big over going home; meeting the mega-millionaires who hosted parties so epic that they’re still being talked about today.”

“Colosseum” airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.