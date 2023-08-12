Colts vs Bills Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Buffalo Bills (o-o) will host the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, August 12 in the preseason opener.

If you live in the Colts or Bills market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network in the Titans and Bears markets, and it won’t be televised in other areas but will stream live on NFL+.

For those who are in-market (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Louisville, KY (WBKI CW-58); Honolulu, HI (KHII My-9); Utica, NY (WPNY My-11)

You can watch a live stream of your local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV (select markets) channels, NFL Network and 100-plus other live-TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Louisville, KY (WBKI CW-58); Honolulu, HI (KHII My-9); Utica, NY (WPNY My-11); Evansville, IN (WEHT ABC-25); Syracuse, NY (WSYR ABC-9); Watertown, NY (WWTI ABC-50); Erie, PA (WJET ABC-24); Indianapolis, IN (WTTV CBS-4); Fort Wayne, IN (WANE CBS-15); Buffalo, NY (WIVB CBS-4); Rochester, NY (WROC CBS-8); Burlington, VA (WFFF Fox-44); Terre Haute, IN (WTWO NBC-2); Elmira, NY (WETM NBC-18); Binghamton, NY (WIVT NBC-34.2)

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (select markets) are included in every one, while NFL Network is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Applicable areas: Indianapolis, IN; Fort Wayne, IN; Buffalo, NY; Rochester, NY

If the game is on CBS in your area and you’ve already used up your free trials for the above options, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel via the Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Applicable areas: Indianapolis, IN; Fort Wayne, IN; Buffalo, NY; Rochester, NY

Another option if the game is on CBS and you’ve used up the other free trials, you can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Colts vs Bills Preview

Indianapolis finished it’s 2022 season with a 4-12-1 mark, while Buffalo finished atop the highly-competitive AFC East with a 13-3 record.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen will be looking to find a starting running back in case the standoff with Johnathan Taylor doesn’t end before the regular season begins. Zach Moss, fifth-round rookie Evan Hull out of Northwestern and Deon Jackson will all be competing for the job, although Jackson could be limited, as he missed practice this week with an undisclosed injury.

The Colts are playing to play their starters for approximately a quarter and that includes rookie QB Anthony Richardson. “I want to see where he’s at,” Steichen said about his young QB. “Get him out there — he’s been doing a nice job. Get him out there with the guys and go from there.”

On the other side, the Bills are not expected to play their starters in this one, so you won’t see quarterback Josh Allen or star receiver Stefon Diggs. Players to watch for include safety Damar Hamlin, who has not played since he collapsed on the field due to a cardiac arrest last season, along with rookies Dalton Kincaid (tight end) and O’Cyrus Torrence (guard).

For it’s three preseason contests, Buffalo’s focus won’t be on any of its opponents, but on its own roster. “It’s important, we have felt over the years, to focus on ourselves and our development, and again, having the right players out there with the right amount of time and the right dosages of who do we want to see, and how much do we want to see them. I think that’s important that we manage that the right way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

These two teams also met last year in the preseason, with Buffalo winning, 27-24 at home. They have met 10 times overall in preseason play.

