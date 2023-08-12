How to Watch Cowboys Preseason Game Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) kick their respective preseasons off on Saturday, August 12 at At&T Stadium.

If you live in the Jaguars or Cowboys market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game won’t be televised but will stream live on NFL+.

For those who are in-market (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Jaguars vs Cowboys Preview

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who will take over playcalling duties for the first time in his tenure with Dallas, has said he and starting quarterback Dak Prescott have discussed whether or not the QB will play at all this preseason.

“We talked about it, but I haven’t made a decision,” McCarthy said the week leading up to the game. “I’m leaning toward not. If I had to bet, I’d bet on no. But I don’t bet.”

Young players to watch this season for the Cowboys include: rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey, rookie wide receiver Jalen Brooks and rookie running back Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn, in particular, is ready to show what he can do in a game scenario. “The biggest thing for me is I can go and cut it loose,” he said. “In practice in the first two weeks of training camp, you’re still trying to figure out how to practice as a professional compared to college. Now, football is football. You go out there, 11 guys on the football field on your side against another 11 guys. It’s football.”

On the other side, the Jaguars will be playing their starters, at least for a bit, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

“I’m a big believer in the starters playing,” Pederson said. “I really feel like they need to feel that energy that comes with starting a football game. I did it last year with the guys and I anticipate right now him getting maybe a series or two this weekend.”

The Jags and the Cowboys have played each other six times during the preseason, and the series is tied 3-3. They last played in the preseason in August of 2021, when Jacksonville won on the road, 34-14.

Announcers for the televised broadcast are: Play-by-Play: Kyle Youmans, Analysts: Bill Jones and Isaiah Stanback, Sideline Reporter: Hailey Sutton