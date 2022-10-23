How to Watch Falcons vs Bengals Game Online

Fresh off of a big win, the Atlanta Falcons look to beat another Super Bowl contender in the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 23.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Falcons vs Bengals streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Falcons vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Falcons vs Bengals live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Falcons vs Bengals live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Falcons vs Bengals live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Falcons vs Bengals live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Falcons vs Bengals live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Falcons vs Bengals live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Falcons vs Bengals Preview

The Atlanta Falcons evened its record at 3-3 in grand fashion last week by beating NFC contender San Francisco convincingly at home, 28-14.

Atlanta looks for more now against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3), last season’s AFC representative in the Super Bowl. The Bengals come in winners of three of its last four games.

Cincinnati barely beat New Orleans last week, 30-26 in what was billed as a homecoming for former LSU stars and current Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow and star running back Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, the Bengal narrowly escaped with a win amid a topsy-turvy season that started with two-straight losses.

Against the Saints, the Bengals scored twice in the final 3:42 of the game to pull off the comeback win in the Superdome. Evan McPherson hit a 52-yard field goal, and Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton gave his team some trouble with 162 yards and a touchdown on 17-32 passing, but the Bengals runs defense really suffered in New Orleans. The Saints gashed the Bengals defense for 228 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.

Now, Cincinnati faces a Falcons team that thrives on running the ball with a mobile quarterback in Marcus Mariota. The Falcons notably only rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 40 carries against the 49ers, but the Falcons air attack also worked well that Sunday.

“He’s a dual threat,” Falcons running back Caleb Huntley said about Mariota via Yahoo! Sports. “There’s no telling what he can do. He can pass, he can run. So, I feel like that keeps defenses on their toes. Also with the offensive line, say they miss a block or something like that. He can always spring himself free and get away from blitzes.”

Mariota threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 13-14 passing. The Falcons still won’t have dynamic running back Cordarrelle Patterson, but the team showed it can rely on a variety of skill players to get the job done.

“Honestly, it’s just been the little things,” Huntley said via Yahoo! Sports. “Just buying into the process and trusting what coach Smith wants from us and what we expect from each other. There’s no huge plan or no huge thing that changed, just everyone bought into one goal.”

Defensively, Atlanta will need a stronger showing on defense against the Bengals. The Falcons gave up 296 yards and two touchdowns through the air as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 29-41. San Francisco rushed little with 16 carries for 50 yards.