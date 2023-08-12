Jets vs Panthers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The New York Jets (0-1) will head to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, August 12 in a preseason showdown.

If you live in the Jets or Panthers market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Jets vs Panthers Preview

This offseason, the Panthers traded a boatload of draft picks and top wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick. With it, Carolina selected quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama, who will start this game and make his NFL debut.

Panthers new head coach Frank Reich, who was hired this offseason after serving as head coach for the Indianapolis Colts for the past five years, isn’t saying how many snaps the rookie QB will get, however. “I do have an idea,” Reich said. “There is flexibility in the plan. There has to be. That’s just being smart about it. We have a general idea how many plays we want to get through the whole preseason, but that can be adjusted by 10 or 20 percent depending on how things go.”

Reich says the majority of his starters will play at least a few series in this game, and that should include two of the team’s veteran free agent additions on offense: former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and ex-Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst.

On the other side, the Jets are coming off a loss to the Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, 21-16, last week. New York is led by third-year head coach Robert Saleh, and after his team finished the 2022 season in last place in the AFC East a 7-10 mark, some significant changes were made, including a switch at the quarterback position.

New York traded for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the new Jets QB will not play in this game. Instead, former first round draft pick Zach Wilson will get the majority of New York’s snaps. Last week against Detroit, Wilson went 3-for-5 for 65 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He’s been having a good camp,” Saleh said about Wilson. “You’re always going to hit a bump in the road, I don’t care how good a quarterback you are. Just to see him bounce back and continue to get back on track on the road he’s been on, I’m excited about his direction.”

With starting running back Breece Hall still sidelined with an injury, RBs Zonovan Knight, Israel Abinakanda and Michael Carter will be looking to impress in his absence.

These new teams have met in the preseason twice before. Back in 2010, at Bank of America stadium when the Jets won, 9-3 and again in 2012, when the Panthers won, 17-12.