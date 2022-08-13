How to Watch Panthers vs Commanders Game Online for Free

Three top-two quarterbacks will take the field when Washington and Carolina meet in preseason action on Saturday, August 13, in the nation’s capital.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: FOX (WJZY-46) in Charlotte, NBC (WRC-4) in Washington, DC, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network in the Chiefs and Bears markets.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Commanders:

Panthers vs Commanders Preview

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, and Sam Darnold all went in the top two of their respective drafts.

All three will play in the preseason opener between the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. All three quarterbacks didn’t last with their original teams, and they all enter this season with much to prove.

Wentz, who once gave Washington trouble as a quarterback for NFC East rival Philadelphia, suits up for the Commanders with hopes to restore his career. The Eagles traded Wentz in 2021 to the Indianapolis Colts, which traded him to Washington this year.

Commanders quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese likes what he sees in Wentz so far. The former No. 2 pick in 2016 has impressed with his deep ball and connection with Commanders receivers.

“He’s locked into details He wants to know and he wants to communicate it so that we’re all on the same page,” Zampese said via CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole. “That’s obvious from the time we started when it was just he and I. And then as we get the players into the building, you see the communication and going back to talk through a rep after it’s already been done, to come to a greater understanding so that when we go to the next time, you can anticipate it a little bit more, and you get better balls, better looks, better spots.”

Mayfield also gets a fresh start this year in Carolina after the Cleveland Browns trade him after four seasons with the team. Unlike Wentz, Mayfield faces a serious competitor for the starting job in Sam Darnold.

Ironically, Mayfield went first in the 2018 draft followed by Darnold at No. 2 with the New York Jets. Darnold didn’t pan out with the Jets, and the team traded him to Carolina in 2021. Darnold’s play with the Panthers last season didn’t merit the team passing on Mayfield in the trade market.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold arrive for Panthers first practice of camp together. Chants seem one sided. pic.twitter.com/Z8Mq7DA5Ny — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 27, 2022

Who will start the preseason opener hasn’t been announced.

“Not yet. We’re working through all that. We’ll meet today and kinda have that, but both quarterbacks will have a chance to play,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper.

Washington and Carolina notably have rookie quarterbacks who will also get their first-ever NFL game action on Saturday. The Commanders have fifth-round pick Sam Howell from North Carolina, and the Panthers have third-rounder Matt Corral from Ole Miss.

Saturday’s game also marks the debut for Washington as the Commanders after ditching the Redskins mascot and playing as the Washington Football Team.