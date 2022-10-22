Spurs vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

In a must-win game, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, October 22.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia (in 76ers market) and Bally Sports Southwest (in Spurs market), and it will be televised everywhere else on NBA TV.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southwest.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV or Amazon Prime Channels, which both have NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Spurs vs 76ers, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Spurs vs 76ers Preview

It suffices to call the Philadelphia 76ers’ game with the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) a must-win contest on Saturday despite the season not being a week old yet.

Philadelphia (0-2) fell to Boston and Milwaukee in its first two games of the season, and need a win to avoid an 0-3 start. A start that slow would be markedly worse than the visiting Spurs, a team projected for the NBA Draft lottery with a young, inexperienced squad.

The Sixers couldn’t contain the Celtics offense in the season opener on Tuesday as the Celtics shot 56.1% from the field. Giving up 35 points apiece by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown didn’t help matters either.

While the Sixers at least went from allowing 126 points against Boston to holding Milwaukee to 90 points, the Sixers offense couldn’t get the job done on Thursday. Philadelphia shot a dismal 43.4% and 20.8% from three-point range.

James Harden scored a game-high 31 points, which was 35.2% of the Sixers’ scoring for the night — mustering 88 points as a team. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey added 15 points apiece, but the Sixers had no other players anywhere close to double figures.

San Antonio could present an opportunity for the Sixers to gain confidence on both offense and defense. The Spurs allowed 129 or more points in its first two games, and the Spurs don’t have a dominant scorer on offense. Keldon Johnson leads the team in scoring with 21.5 points per game.

Saturday’s game marks the second of a four-game road trip for the Spurs, which began with a 137-134 win at Indiana on Friday. Johnson and Devin Vassell posted 23 points apiece, but Josh Richardson provided the biggest boost with 27 points off the bench. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich saw major areas for improvement, which the Sixers could expose on Saturday.

“We’re not exactly ready for full-court pressure this early in the season,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said via The Associated Press. “The last four or five minutes when we were going one-on-one were pretty terrible, but it’s always sweet to get a win on the road.”

Spurs assistant coach Brett Brown could give his team an edge since he formerly coached the Sixers before Doc Rivers became the head coach. Embiid credited Brown for the franchise’s successful rebuild.

“He meant a lot,” Embiid said via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “Obviously, he started the whole thing and things didn’t work out the way they should have. But he did a great job and he’s one of the reasons why we’re in this position.”

“So I’m going to be excited to have him back and really have him back in the building,” Embiid added.