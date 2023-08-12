Titans vs Bears Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Chicago Bears will host the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field in the first preseason game for both teams on Saturday, August 12.

If you live in the Titans or Bears market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Titans vs Bears Preview

In a stark example of how little preseason games matter, the Bears went 3-0 preseason play last year before finishing with the worst record in the NFL (3-14). Still, these games are crucial when it comes to roster formation, and that’s especially true for the Bears, who turned the No. 1 overall pick into a slew of new players with the aim of building a new foundation.

“We’ll have selected starters play here and there and then we’ll figure that out as we go,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said, also confirming starting quarterback Justin Fields will be among them.

What would Eberflus and company like to see from their third-year QB during the preseason?

“I would just say when you’re looking at the quarterback position, you know, the operation No. 1. Can we get in and out of the huddle crisp and execute the play if we have any run to pass or pass to pass, run to run stuff going on,” Eberflus said. “We gotta make sure we look at that. Can he made all the protection calls that he needs to make? Make the adjustments. Just the operation. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Players to watch four on the Chicago side include rookie running back Roschon Johnson, rookie wideout Tyler Scott and the team’s first-round pick, offensive lineman Darnell Wright.

On the other side, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been mum about whether second-year quarterback Malik Willis will start this game. One thing Vrabel has made known: he’s giving defensive line coach Terrell Williams the opportunity to be the Titans’ acting head coach during the entire game.

“He had this in mind months ago,” Williams said about Vrabel. “He told me, ‘You can’t get experience being a coordinator without being a coordinator, and you can’t get experience being a head coach without being a head coach, so here you go.’ … I believe and I hope that more teams will follow suit and do this, just to give guys experience.”

Since 2017 season, these two teams played each other five times during the preseason. The Bears have the edge in those meetings, 2-1-1.