The Best Mobile Wrestling Sims are all Made by One Guy

Mdickie / Appstore

There are millions of wrestling fans across the globe, and billions of phones. Sadly, when it comes to wrestling games for hardcore fans on those phones, the options are limited. There’s the wonderful WWE Champions – but that’s a match-three puzzler with wrestling as a sort of modifier. WWE Immortals is a fighting game, and WWE Tap Mania is…well…hard to describe.

But those aren’t wrestling games. They’re wrestling ‘themed’ games. Where are the mobile games for WWE No Mercy players, or those who long for a new WWE2k game every year?

Enter the Wrestling Revolution series. Available on Android, iOS, and Steam, Wrestling Revolution is clearly a labor of love from a hardcore wrestling fan, Mat Dickie.

There’s currently three main games in the series.

Wrestling Revolution – which is a career mode where you create a character and try to rise up the ranks, boost stats, and win the world championship in a given federation. Along the way you’ll face injury, backstage politics, and more than one steel chair to the head.

Booking Revolution is made for your inner Vince McMahon. You take over a wrestling organization and place wrestlers into matches, and then play those matches. But here’s the twist, you’re not playing to win, you’re playing to have a good match. Thus, you switch between the competitors in the match by tapping their health bar in order to have the best back and forth as possible. If the match rating isn’t to your liking, you can always spice things up with a little fire, weaponry, or death-defying dives from ladders.

If you’re looking to combine the career and ‘franchise’ modes, Wrestling Revolution 3D is the developer’s latest iteration on the formula, adding – you guessed it – 3D Graphics and allowing you choose between a booking career and a wrestling career.

All games feature ‘parodies’ of real-life wrestlers, so you can have any number of dream matches between the Cena-esque Jimmi Sierra and Lesnar-alike Brook Laser. You can also customize everything about wrestlers, from names, to moves, to attire – making all these games capable of being tailored to your liking in a way gamers haven’t seen since WWE No Mercy on the N64.

Booking Revolution appears to feature the most depth, moves, and options, but all versions of the game have a free trial that will let you find out for yourself.

Check them out.