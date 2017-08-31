Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Territory Battles: Top Tips and Tricks You Need to Know

The huge update bringing Territory Battles to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is finally here. After receiving a small delay from its initial release date, the update should now be live for everyone.

We have a rundown of what the event is but now we’re going to dive into some tips for the new mode. This event has the chance to bring back old players and even recruit new ones so it’s important for everyone to be on a level playing field.

Without further ado, let’s just dive right into the tips. As we progress through the phases, we’ll get more tips added to the list.

1. Find an Active Guild

This is arguably the most important tip of all since the amount of damage you do in each phase depends on how many members are participating in the battle. If you find yourself in a guild with one or two people then you won’t be progressing very far.

A new Guild Search tool has been introduced with this update so you should be able to see which of your allies have guilds and you should be able to join them from there. If you are in an active guild, you will have the option to invite allies to your guild as well. Spread the wealth with your friends!

2. Make Sure You Have The Correct Units

These Territory Battles operate a little differently than most modes in the game. In this initial Hoth Territory Battle you can only use Light Side units. This means if you’ve focused on building up a Dark Side squad you’re out of luck.

For Territory Battles there will usually be ample warning about what the setting is beforehand so you should be able to stock up on characters before then.

3. Take Note of Hero Units

Your Hero units will receive special abilities in the battle if you’re using them. In the event of this Hoth raid, we have a couple lesser used heroes in Hoth Rebel Scout and Hoth Rebel Solider being used as Hero Units.

Our Rebel units already received a bonus in this raid but our Hero units get an additional buff on top of that. For this Hoth battle, the heroes receive the Last Stand ability which does the following:

The first time this unit is defeated, it is Revived with Offense Up, Advantage and the Last Stand unique debuff for 2 turns. (Last Stand: Defeated in 2 turns unless an enemy is defeated or the encounter ends; can’t be Dispelled)

4. Focus on Combat Missions First

When you dive into the Territory Battle you’ll be greeted with the first phase where you’ll see Base Missions and Combat Missions. The Base Missions are used to fill up platoons which will earn you bonus TP but it will lock away your units from the rest of the phase.

If you do the Combat Missions first you’ll have a chance to get more TP and then take your survivors and fill up your platoons. You only have one attempt each for the Combat Missions so you don’t want to go into those battles with weak characters because the rest of your units are in a platoon.

5. Don’t Deploy All Your Troops At Once

This tip actually comes from Reddit. While it’s fine for the first phase since it’s not separated into multiple territories, that won’t fly for the next phase. Think of Territory Battles like a virtual game of Risk. You wouldn’t put all your units into one country and just leave the rest empty, would you? If you look closely, you can see how the next phases are separated.

With the later phases, you will have to strategically place your units into different territories and hope you can progress from there. You may run into issues with this if you don’t have enough powerful units. Luckily, that’s where having a good guild to back you up comes into play.

It’s possible that the tutorial for the next phase will tell us to do this but we felt like warning you now if it doesn’t.