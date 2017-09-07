Creativerse: 10 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Playful Corporation

Whether you’ve been enjoying Creativerse since its release on May 2017 or want to get started, here are 10 tips and tricks straight from Developer and Publisher Playful Corporation.

1. Here’s How to Build a City

Creativerse empowers players to share their unique creations with one another in the form of blueprints, visually projected step-by-step building guides you can place in the game world. These make large projects manageable and provide an endless font of inspiration. There are nearly 10,000 blueprints submitted to Steam Workshop that you can use to easily build a village, town, or sprawling metropolis. You can publish your own builds there too.

2. Explore!

Everything found in the world can be used to either craft or build in Creativerse. Different areas of the world contain unique resources, so take time to explore the world thoroughly and gather everything you can! For example, potion recipes require flowers from different areas, such as Wildwood flowers which are found in the jungle and used to brew Poison Resistance Potions. Sand on the other hand is only found at the beach and is used to craft glass.

3. Use the Rotation Feature to Unlock Endless Possibilities

Blocks can be rotated by holding the R button to reveal different textures and patterns or select their orientation. Some of the most amazing builds in Creativerse utilize blocks in unexpected ways, so don’t hold back – experiment! Turn those stairs upside down and use them as tiered wall trim. Rotate logs to reveal a hollow center that can be used as windows.

4. Have Fun in Public Worlds While Still Keeping Your Work Safe

Visit public worlds created by other players and make friends to gather inspiration! If you plan to build in a public world, make sure to claim some land and only give build permissions to trusted friends. Permissions protect your creations from other players who may be mining or using explosives, and can also protect your claim from environmental effects.

5. Shake Things Up a Bit By Playing a Player Published Adventure

Players can turn their awesome builds into unique adventures for other players in Creativerse. If you want a break from your world, check them out. Some are skill based platforming adventures, others are story based with a mystery to solve, like the mysterious ramblings of a man obsessed with aliens in SapMasterFlash’s “Onward to the Void” adventure. You can even learn more about the game from some, like in Supadave’s “Machine Training and Tutorials” adventure.

6. Use Machines to Build Advanced Contraptions of All Kinds

Speaking of machines, players can use them to create unique interactions within their builds. Use them to create a labyrinth with puzzles and hidden doors, or create a unique animated landmark for players to enjoy! One of our favorite machine-enabled builds is “Pigsy Soccer.” We also like RSoM Luckysheep’s theatre.

7. Here’s Where to Find Dropped Recipes and Other Hard to Find Items

Some of the rare recipes in game can only be found by hunting and befriending creatures or by finding chests throughout the world. Make sure you explore everywhere, both above and below the surface. You can also collect blocks that have spawning properties (like hardened lava) and place enough down that you create your own treasure chest spawning room. Alternately, you can feed your pet Thing its favorite food for a chance of being gifted with the invaluable Super Extractor recipe.

8. Craft as Many Things as Possible to Unlock a Huge Catalogue of Building Materials

Most of the recipes can be obtained via crafting. As you’re exploring the world and gathering different resources, craft every item you can to progress through the tiers and unlock your creative potential! For example, unlock the ability to craft Tourmaline Glass blocks by processing iron into rods and crafting glass from sand.

9. Using Explosives to Mine for Important Resources

Explosives and excavators are useful items in the Creativerse world. Carefully deploy them to destroy mobs or speed up your resource gathering expeditions! Excavators can eliminate large, even areas of blocks, but leave behind any resources to be quickly gathered. Explosives take out a larger area, and can be used to destroy mobs or quickly reveal very rare resources like diamonds.

10. Don’t Miss Seasonal Specials!

Holidays bring seasonal events like last year’s “Haunted Nights” updated to Creativerse. Some of the rarest recipes can only be obtained during these events, so make sure to log in regularly to unlock them for year-round enjoyment! Use the Haunted Brick Wall blocks to add a touch of spookiness to your build or use Candy Cane fences to add a playful hint of minty freshness to your build.

Thanks again to Playful Corporation for all of these great tips.