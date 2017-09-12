Destiny 2 Dance Emote Brought to Life by Antonio Brown

So I've been practicing this dance for the big game… I think it's pretty boomin. #ad pic.twitter.com/vdwLQvjSWw — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 7, 2017

Destiny 2 Developer Bungie partnered with Antonio Brown of the Pittsburg Steelers to bring a dance emote to life.

In the video above, you can see Brown recreating the “Dancehall” emote from the game. According to a PR contact, Bungie partnered with Brown because he is well known for his touchdown dance celebrations.

See the dance in action in the game itself with the video below.

Brown is a fan of the game. You can watch him play the game with Former Wide Receiver Chad Johnson in the video below.

The “Dancehall” emote is one of the legendary emotes found in Destiny 2. Dance emotes can be found from Bright Engrams, which can be found by maxing out and resetting the experience bar at the bottom of the screen once you reach level 20. Doing so will earn you a Bright Engram that can be decrypted in The Farm. You can level up quickly in the post-game and fill up the bar by completing more difficult activities like Nightfalls, Strikes, and Public Events with Heroic modifiers. Bright Engrams are also currently the only way to earn a new Sparrow in the game. Of course, you could also pay real world money for Silver and buy Bright Engram bundles from the Eververse shop at the Farm once you hit level 20.

This isn’t the only emote in Destiny 2 with connections to the real world. The “Salty” Exotic Emote depicting a Guardian sprinkling salt is based off of the “Salt Bae” meme, in which Turkish Chef Nusret Gökçe sprinkles salt over his forearm and onto a carved steak. “Salty” is also slang for the upset or bitter feeling people get over losing in a PvP video game. The “Flip Out” Exotic emote is a reference to the “Flipping Tables” meme used to express feeling so enraged that you flip over a table ((╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻).