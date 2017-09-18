Metroid: Samus Returns: How to Use Melee Counter

Metroid: Samus Returns represents a return to the core Metroid gameplay that has been missing for several years now. First announced at E3 2017, Metroid: Samus Returns is a complete remake of Metroid 2, built from the ground up for the Nintendo 3DS.

Shiny new graphics and an overhauled gameplay aren’t the only things changed from the original game. Metroid: Samus Returns takes the formula you know and love but brings a few more modern changes into the game. Metroid: Samus Returns features a melee counter which will allow you to counterattack your foes and get the edge in combat. You’ll be using this ability a lot in the game which is why it’s important to know how to utilize it.

A couple minutes after booting up the game for the first time, you’ll be prompted to use the melee counter for the first time. Hitting X on your Nintendo 3DS will cause Samus to swing her gun with a swift move that will stun any charging enemies, allowing you to put the finishing touches on them with your gun.

Although this attack is powerful, you can’t just go around mashing X on every enemy and expect it to work. You have to actually wait until the enemy is charging at your before you hit X. The enemies emit a quick white light which signals your opportunity to hit them with the melee counter. If you do this correctly, the camera will zoom in and show you make contact with your enemy. While the enemy is done, take some quick shots are them with your gun and it should finish them off.

It’s an easy move to use but it can be difficult to master. Like we said earlier, this will be a move that is used often throughout the game so it’s best to get some practice in early so you can become a melee counter master.

Metroid: Samus Returns is out now on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.