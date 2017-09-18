Minecraft Hot Wheels Cars Rolling Out

Mojang, Mattel

A brand new batch of Hot Wheels cars based on Minecraft mobs are rolling out.

The cars will be based on the Spider, Skeleton, Zombie, Iron Golem, Creeper, and Enderman. You can see pictures of them on Mojang’s website. The cars will be launching sometime in October and more details are coming soon, according to the post.

The cars were designed by Bryan Benedict, who has been in the car industry for 10 years designing real cars before Mattel invited him to work on their team. The blog post interviewed Benedict about his design process for the cars and how he matched each type of car to the personalities of the mobs. Here’s a little excerpt:

…the Enderman kind of wanders around aimlessly right? So it’s sort of like a lowrider vehicle that you would expect to be wandering around, just kind of cruising around… and then of course it’s got the block exposed in the trunk, with the trunk half open so you can see the block hidden in there, [because] it’s always carrying a block around.

We especially like how the Spider, represented by a Holler Truck, can carry the Skeleton car as a reference to the Spider Jockey mob.

This isn’t the first time the Minecraft developer partnered with Mattel for Hot Wheels. Plenty Hot Wheels cars and playsets were created before, most notably the mine cart cars released in early 2016 that could have Minecraft figurines placed in them.