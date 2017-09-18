Minecraft Hot Wheels Cars Rolling Out

minecraft hot wheels Mojang, Mattel

A brand new batch of Hot Wheels cars based on Minecraft mobs are rolling out.

The cars will be based on the Spider, Skeleton, Zombie, Iron Golem, Creeper, and Enderman. You can see pictures of them on Mojang’s website. The cars will be launching sometime in October and more details are coming soon, according to the post.

minecraft hot wheels

Mojang, Mattel

The cars were designed by Bryan Benedict, who has been in the car industry for 10 years designing real cars before Mattel invited him to work on their team. The blog post interviewed Benedict about his design process for the cars and how he matched each type of car to the personalities of the mobs. Here’s a little excerpt:

…the Enderman kind of wanders around aimlessly right? So it’s sort of like a lowrider vehicle that you would expect to be wandering around, just kind of cruising around… and then of course it’s got the block exposed in the trunk, with the trunk half open so you can see the block hidden in there, [because] it’s always carrying a block around.

minecraft hot wheels

Mojang, Mattel

We especially like how the Spider, represented by a Holler Truck, can carry the Skeleton car as a reference to the Spider Jockey mob.

This isn’t the first time the Minecraft developer partnered with Mattel for Hot Wheels. Plenty Hot Wheels cars and playsets were created before, most notably the mine cart cars released in early 2016 that could have Minecraft figurines placed in them.

Read More From Heavy

Minecraft: 10 New Toys & Merchandise
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook