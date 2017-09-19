Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath: Top 10 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Grinding Gear Games

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath.

1. Kill Everything Always

• There aren’t a lot of friendly NPCs in Path of Exile. Most of your time will be spent killing everything from the local fauna to interdimensional demons and you’ll be rewarded with sweet, sweet loot for doing so. If in doubt, hit it with a big axe until it stops moving.

2. Loot Everything Early

• You may not know exactly what your character build will be from the get-go, but finding a good item or two early may help you make that decision. Loot and identify everything you can and sell everything you don’t need. The currency you get will be helpful later.

3. Support Your Skills

• Your skills come from gems in your armour and can be augmented with other gems called Support Gems. Early on, the power that a good support gem provides can be much more useful than the raw stats on an item, so keep a lookout for items with suitable sockets. And most importantly, don’t forget to use them.

4. Focus Your Damage

• Path of Exile’s passive skill tree is enormous and provides countless build options. It’s usually a good idea to choose one style of damage, such as fire spells, and focus on it. Limiting the type of damage you want can help make passive point decisions a lot easier.

5. But Don’t Neglect Defenses!

• It can be tempting to chase down every point of damage, but you can’t kill stuff if you’re dead, so you should also keep an eye out for passive skills that provide life or armour or other helpful defensive benefits. Elemental resistances are a must.