Pokemon Gold & Silver Virtual Console: Release Date, Trailer & More

First announced during E3 2017, Pokemon Gold and Silver are finally arriving on the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console. Although we are still two days out from the release, we still have a lot to look at regarding the upcoming release.

To coincide and build hype for the release, Nintendo released a new trailer to celebrate the two titles coming to the Nintendo 3DS. Pokemon Gold and Silver represent the second generation of Pokemon titles to appear via Virtual Console, joining Pokemon Yellow, Blue and Red. The trailer shows us many of the things to look forward to with this release including the ability to battle with friends wireless. Those who grew up on these titles probably have some not so fond memories of trying to link their GameBoys together to battle.

If it has been a while since you last played these games, allow us to give you a refresher. The game takes place in the new Johto region and features many brand new Pokemon, bring the total up to over 250. The three starters you choose from are Cyndaquil, Totodile and Chikorita. From there, you train your team and try to collect as many Pokemon as you can. Throughout the way, you battle with your mysterious rival “???” on top of taking on eight new Gym Leaders. Make sure to watch out for Whitney’s Miltank. Trust us.

If you’re excited for the release, you can head on over the Nintendo 3DS eShop now and pre-download the game. The price is $9.99, as expected, so you won’t be putting a huge dent in your wallet if you decided to let nostalgia take the wheel. Like the generation before it, these games might feel a little dated when compared to today’s standards but they are still excellent games on their own.

Pokemon Gold and Silver feature a pretty lengthy endgame with the ability to travel to the Kanto region upon finishing your business in the Johto region. This means you will be able to revisit locations you thought were long gone and also have the ability to collect 16 gym badges.

It has been over a decade, even closer to two decades, since the release of Pokemon Gold and Silver. The two titles introduced a number of game-changing features to the series that have since become staples, including male and female Pokemon, a day and night cycle, Pokemon breeding and the Steel and Dark types. We are still a little ways out from being able to choose between being a boy or a girl but we’re getting there.

These versions will allow you to take advantage of the Pokemon Bank which allows you to transfer Pokemon from these two games into future titles. This means you’ll be able to get a Lugia into Pokemon Sun and Moon. Purchasing either Gold or Silver will also allow you to secure a Celebi in either Pokemon Sun and Moon or Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

The two games will be releasing September 22 on the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console. This doesn’t mean the games will be available once the clock strikes midnight but instead we’re looking at a Noon ET release time.