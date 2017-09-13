Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon Getting New Ultra Beasts

Two new Ultra Beasts appear! UB Burst appears in Pokémon Ultra Sun and UB Assembly appears in Pokémon Ultra Moon! #PokemonUltraSunMoon pic.twitter.com/fyrjzozUAo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2017

Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon are getting two brand new Ultra Beasts. UB Burst is exclusive to Ultra Sun and UB Assembly is exclusive to Ultra Moon. Not much else is known about them.

Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon will also feature new forms for the legendary pokemon Necrozma, based on the legendaries from the original Pokemon Sun & Moon. Dusk Mane Necrozma is based off of Solgaleo and Dawn Wings Necrozma is based off of Lunala.

The Dusk Form of Lycanroc will get an exclusive Z-move called Splintered Stormshards. The special Rockruff that evolves into Dusk Form Lycanroc is given to players who buy Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon by January 10, 2018. If you purchase and download the digital version of the games by January 10, you’ll get 12 Quick Balls.

If you purchase either one of the virtual console releases of Pokemon Gold and Silver on the 3DS, you can get a Celebi for Pokemon Sun & Moon or Pokemon Ultra Sun & Moon. The offer is valid from September 22, 2017 (Pokemon Gold & Silver’s release on 3DS) to September 22, 2018. You can pre-purchase the games starting today.

Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon will be coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17, 2017. A Pokeball edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL is coming November 3.