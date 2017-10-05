WATCH: Psychonauts 2 Gameplay from First Playable Demo

Footage of the first playable demo of Psychonauts 2 was released, showing off some of the first looks at gameplay.

In an update by developer Double Fine, they discuss the purpose of the demo. The demo will allow them to test their new pipeline and workflows across their art, animation, tech, design, cinematics, and other departments. While a lot of that was figured out during pre-production, this is their first big attempt at creating a fully playable part of the game with all of the art assets, tech, and everything else. They still have a lot of work to do but the demo represents all of the elements necessary for a level of the game including enemies, combat, movement, and more. The area the demo takes place in is based off of one of the first pieces of concept art from Peter Chan – the Quarry surrounding the Psychonauts base. They also explain how characters like the goat in the demo are made.

The update also said to expect more information on backer rewards soon for those who backed the game on Fig. They’re working with iam8bit and Fangamer to bring the rewards to life.

They also said that they are working on saving a few of their games lost to Apple’s recently updated iOS. However, the free Psychonauts Vault Viewer, which contained all of the Vault Viewer reels from the original Psychonauts along with commentary from Psychonauts Creative Director, Co-Writer, and Designer Tim Schafer and Art Director Scott Campbell, will no longer work. So they decided to turn the app into a YouTube video.

Psychonauts 2, the follow-up to the cult classic Psychonauts, was announced on December 2015. It raised over $3,800,000 from over 24,000 backers during its crowdfunding campaign. The game is planned for release in 2018. A virtual reality spin off, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, was released in March 2017.