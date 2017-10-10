Xbox Is Down For Many Gamers.

Xbox.com

It appears Xbox Live is down for gamers across the globe. The service, which allows online play, and access to a catalog of movies, television, and games to purchase, has been offline for some time, to the point that Twitter accounts belonging to popular online-only games reported on the issue:

PSA: Xbox Live is currently down, which may impact Key and Car Purchases in Rocket League. Head to https://t.co/mpqjJwtdRf for more info. — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) October 10, 2017

Xbox Support tweeted the issue, and also drew attention to the fact the Xbox website was down as well – though xbox.com has returned to functionality as of 6:37pm Central Standard Time:

We've got the proper teams investigating sign-in issues across Xbox One consoles & our website. We'll provide more info when we have it! — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) October 10, 2017

The issue started as long as two hours ago for some gamers, initially thought of as a Destiny specific problem.It’s clear now it’s more of a global issue.

The current Xbox Live Status for ‘Core Services’ and ‘Purchase and Content Usage’, have alerts associated with them. as ‘limited’…which means Xbox Live is down; the issue is affecting Xbox One, Xbox 360, Windows 10, and Mobile devices that utilize the network.

Xbox live is down and beginning to wonder if I should buy a PS4 #xboxlive pic.twitter.com/paPv3GZvM9 — Matt Blanke (@MBBlanke) October 10, 2017

With online functionality being such a huge aspect of console gameplay, this outage is frustrating. There was a similar outage during the Madden launch in August.

why is this like an every week ordeal? — Leric The Second (@MyNameIsNotBro) October 10, 2017

Normally, there’s a status update webpage for Xbox via Microsoft, but as the Xbox.com was down at the time of initial outage, gamers were relying on the Xbox Support Twitter Account – thankfully the website has resumed functionality.

As a curious note, ‘Alien Paradox’ seems to suggest they’re responsible for the outage, though their lack of followers (and functioning website) seem to dissuade that notion:

If you want Xbox Live back up RT, or it will stay down. 500 RT's to stop. — Alien Paradox Unit (@AlienParadoxHQ) October 10, 2017

As more games move toward online-focused gameplay, be it Elder Scrolls Online, Rocket League, Madden Ultimate Team, or Destiny 2, it’s becoming apparent that network stability will be a major pain point for gamers who are accustomed to playing what they want, when they want. The notion of being locked out due to back-end issues for the second extended period of time in 2 months, will surely leave gamers, currently with idle thumbs, with a sour taste in their mouth.