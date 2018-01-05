Overwatch Nerf: Mercy & Junkrat Get Big Changes on PTR

Blizzard

Overwatch heroes Junkrat and Mercy have been nerfed pretty heavily in the PTR.

Game Director Jeff Kaplan confirmed that changes came to the PTR in the afternoon. This was in response to a lengthy post on the official Overwatch forums discussing balancing issues with Junkrat and Mercy.

While there is no official patch note released yet, Overwatch’s Principal Designer Geoff Goodman detailed all the changes coming to the two heroes.

The duration of Mercy’s Valkyrie ultimate was changed from 20 seconds to 15 and it no longer reduces the cast time of Resurrect to zero seconds. She also no longer receives a bonus charge for Resurrect during the ultimate and the speed boost granted to Guardian Angel with the ultimate has been decreased by 50 percent.

Junkrat’s Concussion Mine now deals less damage to targets farther away from the explosion’s center. You can see the change to his mine in the tweet below:

Junkrat changes on PTR.

Mine has falloff damage now.

(First clip PTR, second clip Live) pic.twitter.com/WAOn2JaRpV — DAT | Ambler (@Ambler3) January 4, 2018

Goodman explains that it has become a bit too easy for Junkrat to throw out huge bursts of damage in a large area because of the flexibility of the double-charge mine. Now it requires more accuracy to pull off a bomb-mine combo for a kill.

He also said that while previous changes to Mercy’s Resurrect have allowed people to counter her more easily, her ability to use Resurrect through Valkyrie made the changes moot. The recent changes are meant to reduce the overall power of the ability and make her easier to deal with.

Goodman said that they will likely iterate on the changes in the coming weeks.

It is unknown if there are any other changes coming with the new patch. We will update when the patch notes are released.

The community has chimed in on the changes, both praising and deriding them.

when the mercy and junkrat nerfs are finally announced pic.twitter.com/mgck5FNXYq — kub (@Jakethekub) January 5, 2018

JUNKRAT NERF PRAISE JEFF — Jacob (@Stretch787) January 5, 2018

From playing Mercy on the PTR, the most annoying change is the cast time on res during Valk. You already couldn't res half the picks because there's still fighting going on. Now it's gonna be like that all the time. You'll only get to res when you've already won the fight. — Animetic (@Animetic) January 5, 2018

I love OW and I appreciate its community but sometimes I want OW fans to just sssasssshhhhhhhhut their mouths because they are ruining the game. Look at poor mercy. I still remember when they screwed up Ana. — Midna Ash @ Anime Impulse (@MidnaAsh) January 5, 2018

when you don't know how to counter a good mercy so you just nerf her instead >>>> — waka is my daddy 😫👅💦 (@battIemercys) January 5, 2018

The last patch came on December 14, 2017 before that year’s winter event. You can see the full patch notes below:

General Fixed an issue that caused the game client to crash when certain visual effects were displayed Competitive Play Fixed a bug in Competitive Play that sometimes caused incorrect time adjustments between subsequent rounds on hybrid maps Heroes Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Roadhog’s Chain Hook to miss targets from certain angles and distances Fixed a bug that prevented Torbjörn’s Forge Hammer from upgrading his turret when used at certain angles and distances

