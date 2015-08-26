‘Pac-Man 256’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Pac-Man 256.

1. The Number 256 Actually Applies to Your Pellet Munching

• So Pac-Man 256 is a cool spinoff game in the yellow munching dot’s classic franchise. Its name alludes to an infamous glitch that hardcore players may have encountered as they played all the way till level 256. Here’s a cool tip – if you manage to eat 256 consecutive dots without getting caught by a ghost and also avoiding parts of the maze with no dots, then all nearby ghosts will disappear. You’ll know you’re on your way to completing this goal when the glitch number start to come up from behind Pac-Man.

2. KNOW YOUR POWER UP’S!

• One of the cooler aspects implemented in this game is the use of power up’s. There are 16 power up’s in all. The later ones you end up with are upgraded versions of previous ones, such as Shatter (the 2nd tier of the Freeze power-up). We’d like to go with these four power-up’s as the types that you should always have equipped at first (equip their better versions once you get ’em) – Stealth, Freeze, Laser and Giant. Stealth lets Pac-Man get by ghosts unseen when activated, Freeze allows you to stop ghosts temporarily in their tracks, Laser lets you shoot down any ghosts that are in front of Pac-Man and Giant turns him into a enormous invincible juggernaut. You can upgrade any of your power-up’s, but you can’t use them during their improvement period. While you’re waiting for any one of ’em to finish upgrading, swap in another power up and hop into another maze to kill some time.

3. Eating Any Type of Fruits Goes Towards Your Score Multiplier

• As most Pac-Man players know, there’s not only dots to go on a rampage eating. There’s also fruits to add to your yellow dot’s diet. Each one gives you a certain amount of points and gives you a certain score multiplier. We’ve listed each fruit and its benefits below:

– Cherry: Gives you 60 points and a 2x multiplier

– Apple: Gives you 90 points and a 3x multiplier

– Strawberry: Gives you 120 points and a 4x multiplier

– Orange: Gives you 150 points and a 5x multiplier

– Green Melon: Gives you 180 points and a 6x multiplier

4. Get to Know Your Ghosts – Part 1

• Each ghost that’s capable of taking you down has different behaviors. The red ghost (Blinky) may not be too fast, but it will chase Pac-Man down anytime he gets too close. The blue ghost (Inky) can always be seen moving around its own domain on the maze, so pay attention to its pattern when you spot ’em. The pink ghost (named Pinky, shockingly) dashes toward you in a hurry when she spots you. She’s pretty fast on her ghost toes, so avoid her at all costs.

5. Get to Know Your Ghosts – Part 2

• The orange ghost (Clyde) is only concerned with moving towards the bottom of the screen, so its pretty easy to stay out of his path. The grey ghost (Spunky) can usually be found napping, but he wakes up immediately when he spots you. Keep your distance. The purple ghosts (Sue) and green ghosts (Funky) tend to travel in packs of three and four respectively. If there’s a power pellet nearby, then eat one and take these two ghost packs out in a jiffy. The ghost named Glitchy pops up on the board as a randomized set of numbers. Stay…Away!

6. GET YOUR POWER PELLET!

• Munching on a power pellet makes ghosts turn into blue ghosts that can then be munched on by Pac-Man. Make it your mission to eat as many ghosts as possible in order to keep your power pellet meter from decreasing at such a fast rate. If you happen to spot a few white cubes on the map while you’re in power pellet mode, eat ’em. That way, you’ll be able to increase the length of your power pellet meter.

7. Keep an Eye Out For Rows of Arrows

• Among the other elements that exists within each maze are arrows. These arrows, when interacted with, speeds up Pac-Man even more since it pushes him on a controlled path. You’ll also spot portals on either the very left or right of the map. Travel into these pathways to quickly escape from trailing ghosts by transporting yourself to the other side of the map. Make good use of these cool little wrinkles on the map when you’re in danger of getting caught by a ghost.

8. You Should Always Watch a Video Advertisement For Extra Goodies

• Once you current maze run gets cut off, you may get the opportunity to watch a video advertisement for a random mobile game. Make sure you never skip these. The benefits of watching just a few couple seconds of an in-game commercial are too great to pass up. Once you watch one, you’ll automatically be gifted with either coins and extra credits. So it’s always the right move to sit through the mobile game advertisement and come away with more currency and retries.

9. Playing Without Power-Up’s is Actually a Viable Option Sometimes

TouchTapPlay.com let players in on the fact that heading back into the maze with no power-up’s attached is a viable option in some instances:

If you don’t like cheating (and this is really a game that has the lightest IAPs we’ve seen in a while), keep playing the game when you run out of credits! Even though your chances of scoring high scores are limited in such a case since you will play without power-ups and with no continues, all the dots that you eat will count towards unlocking new power-ups, so it’s not all lost. Plus, when playing without extra options, you really bring up your A game and improve your game tremendously.

10. The Basics Behind Wall Hugging

VulcanPost.com gave players a notable tip on a move that helps slow down the fast-paced gameplay and give you time to think about your next move: