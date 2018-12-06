Every Season 7 Battle Pass Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Season 7 is finally here and it’s the biggest one to date. Packing new locations, emotes, vehicles, modes, and mechanics, there is a ton of things to experience this time around. Of course, the biggest draw for many players will be the new skins – of which there are quite a few.

Like previous Battle Passes, users will unlock new skins as they progress through the ranks. Some of these skins will be progression-based, meaning you’ll obtain different versions of the skin as you earn XP. Remember, if you want any of the new skins shown off you will need to own the Battle Pass. You cannot unlock them without the pass, so make sure to grab one if you like the new skins.

Here is a look at all of the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass skins:

Zenith – Level 1

Lynx – Level 1

Sgt. Winter – Level 23

Powder – Level 47

Trog – Level 71

Onesie – Level 87

The Ice King – Level 100

Along with these new skins, users will be able to visit several new locations on the island including Polar Peak, Frosty Flights, and Happy Hamlet. The island has been covered in snow and players can utilize zip lines to traverse the map. There are also numerous unnamed locations, so

Yet, the most harrowing addition comes in the form of the X-4 Stormwing. This new plane allows players a new way of approaching combat and taking out foes. Players can also customize their guns and vehicles’ appearance via unlockable skins.

