A Thousand-Year Slumber Pokemon GO Special Research Guide

Jirachi is now available to catch in Pokemon GO via a Special Research quest.

All you have to do is complete the “A Thousand-Year Slumber” quest. The quest has seven steps with each one making you complete three different Research Tasks. Special Research quests can be complete on you own time and can be complete concurrently with other quests.

Users on GamePress and The Silph Road Subreddit have already gone ahead and chronicled most of the tasks and rewards for the quest.

Here’s how to catch Jirachi in Pokemon GO via the A Thousand-Year Slumber Special Research quest.

Step 1

Catch 25 Pokemon – 1,000 XP

Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms – Jigglypuff encounter

Make three new friends – Feebas encounter

Completion Reward: One Mossy Lure, one Glacial Lure and one Magnetic Lure

Tip: This is pretty straightforward. If you’re having trouble finding friends, join a local group on social media and either ask to be friends on there or meet up with people during Raids.

Step 2

Catch three Whismur – 10 Whismur Candy

Evolve a Feebas – 1,500 XP

Get a Gold Hoenn Badge – 1,500 XP

Completion Reward: Three Incense, 2,000 Stardust and 10 Pokeballs

Tips: This step is much trickier. First you need to evolve a Feebas which is no small feat as not only do you need 100 Candy to evolve the rare Pokemon but you need to walk with it as a buddy for 20 km. As for the Gold Hoenn Badge, you need to catch and register 90 different Pokemon from the Hoenn region to the Pokedex.

Step 3

Take a snapshot of Loudred – Snorlax encounter

Make three great throws in a row – 2,000 XP

Earn three Candies while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – 2,000 XP

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 20 Silver Pinap Berries and 3 Star Pieces

Tips: You should have enough Whismur Candies to evolve one into Loudred. You an also encounter a Loudred by completing the Research Tasks that has you using 10 Pinap Berries to catch Pokemon, according to The Silph Road. To take a snapshot, go to the Pokemon page, select Loudred, and then tap the camera icon to the top right of the Pokemon.

Step 4

Catch 50 psychic or steel-type Pokemon – 2,500 XP

Power up a Pokemon 10 times – 2,500 XP

Send 10 Gifts to friends – 2,500 XP

Completion Reward: one Fast TM, one Charged TM and one Raid Pass

Tips: To help catch psychic-type Pokemon, play the game during Windy weather as they’ll be more common during then. Steel-types are more common in Snowy weather, but it’s not really snow season just yet. You can use the Mystery Box to make Meltan spawn, which will help you complete the task (thanks to user mrmousepad on The Silph Road Subreddit for the tip).

Step 5

Battle a Team Leader three times – Kricketune encounter

Win against another trainer seven times – 3,000 XP

Win five Raids – 3,000 XP

Completion Reward: Three Rare Candies, 20 Pokeballs and 3,000 Stardust

Tips: Again, joining a local Pokemon GO group will really help with this step. As for battling the Team Leaders, all you need to do is tap on the “Nearby” list at the lower right corner of the main game screen, swipe to “Battle” and then select one of the team leaders.

Step 6

Take five photos of steel- and psychic-type Pokemon – Chimecho encounter

Make three excellent curveball throws – Bronzong encounter

Spin a Pokestop seven days in a row – 4,000 XP

Completion Reward: 10 Silver Pinap Berries, 10 Star Pieces and 5,000 Stardust

Tips: Again, joining a local Pokemon GO group will really help with this step. As for battling the Team Leaders, all you need to do is tap on the “Nearby” list at the lower right corner of the main game screen, swipe to “Battle” and then select one of the team leaders. For the excellent curveball throws, it helps to encounter Pokemon with large Catching Circles such as Legendary Pokemon encountered via Raids or Research Breakthroughs.

Step 7

TBA

This step hasn’t been chronicled yet, but we expect to encounter Jirachi during this step. The Pokemon GO Twitter account has also confirmed that players who complete the quest will be rewarded an exclusive Jirachi T-shirt in the Style Shop. If you have already caught Jirachi from one of the Pokemon GO Fest events this year, we expect that you’ll be simply rewarded with extra Jirachi Candy.

See also: