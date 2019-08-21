Star Wars Battlefront 2 Clone Commandos: All That We Know

The developers at DICE have finally delivered on a long-time fan request. That’s right, Clone Commandos are finally coming to Star Wars Battlefront 2.

In the small teaser we saw, we were instantly reminded of the Revenge of the Sith tie-in game Star Wars Republic Commando where we first got to see these soldiers in action.

They were confirmed with a plethora of other content that is coming to the game. You can check out the 2019 roadmap for a better idea of what’s all coming to the game and when it’s coming.

Let’s dive right in and see what the Clone Commando has to offer.

Battlefront 2 Clone Commando Release Date

Clone Commandos are currently set for a September release day according to the roadmap which means they aren’t far away at all.

However, updates tend to arrive in Battlefront 2 towards the end of the month so it’s possible we’ll end up waiting through much of September before finally getting our hands on the new commandos.

Either way, it’s not too long of a wait until the commandos arrive so just hang in there.

Clone Commando Abilities

Let’s get this out the way immediately, the Clone Commando will use a Vibro Blade as their melee weapon.

The August 20 Community Transmission laid out just what every one of his abilities will do. Everything was done so they could remain as close as possible to their source material.

Primary Weapon: DC-17m Repeating Blaster Rifle

Left Ability: Anti-Armor Attachment

Reconfigures the DC-17m into a grenade launcher that fires up to three small grenades, with high efficiency against vehicles and shields.

Right Ability: Repulsor Blast

Discharges a short-range shockwave that temporarily disorients enemies and knocks them back.

Middle Ability: Battle Focus

Activates a damage protection aura for the Commando and nearby allies. Additionally, any damage the Commando deals to enemies replenishes his base health.

DICE put in a lot of work to make sure fans would be pleased and it seems safe to say they’ve knocked it out of the park with this one. The developers think fans will enjoy playing and them and it looks like that’ll be a fair assumption on their part.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC through the Origin launcher.