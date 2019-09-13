How to Destroy Eridium Crystals in Borderlands 3

Eridium is one of the rarest and most valuable currencies in all of Borderlands 3. These purple rocks can be used to purchase some of the best looking cosmetic items and guns. While you will mainly obtain them early on by defeating bosses, or extremely powerful foes. However, even from the start, you’ll come across purple Eridium Crystals that you cannot break. Since these are one of the best ways to obtain this currency, you’ll want to start cracking them open as soon as possible.

You will gain the ability to break the Eridium Crystals once you earn the Eridium Gauntlet. This powers up your melee attacks, allowing you to punch the crystals until they shatter. This item will be given out around the 15-20 hour mark in the campaign depending on how many side quests you partake in.

We won’t spoil any of the mission details, however, you will need to kill quite a tough boss beforehand. Once you get the gauntlet it will be automatically equipped to your Vault Hunter, allowing you to shatter those crystals. There are quite a few great spots for farming Eridium Crystals, such as EDEN-6 and the outskirts of Promethea’s city.

If you want to spend this Eridium, just go to Crazy Earl’s shop on the Sanctuary. There you can spend your hard-earned Eridium on his rare items.

See Also