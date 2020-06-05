Bloodborne PC Port: What to Expect & When

A PC port of the beloved PS4 exclusive Bloodborne is all but officially confirmed, according to multiple reports.

Streamer and writer CaseyExplosion confirmed with an anonymous source that the game will be coming to PC, and that she has “a lot of faith in the company who’s doing the port, you won’t be disappointed.”

For those just joining me, yes Bloodborne *will* be coming to PC, I've had it confirmed by a very trusted source, and I have a lot of faith in the company who's doing the port, you won't be disappointed. It genuinely is happening. pic.twitter.com/Gik2QA5J5q — Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 4, 2020

Initially, she tweeted about a leaked listing on Steam but it was made to draw attention to several charities benefiting the Black Lives Matter movement. She then asked for anyone to provide her with credible information regarding Bloodborne on PC, and in return she’d donate $100 to the racial justice charity of their choice. She got the tip and donated $110 to the National Bail Fund Network.

Okay, that was fast! I not only know it's coming to PC, I even know who's doing the port. 😙👌❤️ $110 to the National Bail Fund Network! https://t.co/XTxlOa9F6j pic.twitter.com/EYXujxJY02 — Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 4, 2020

Shortly after CaseyExplosion tweeted out the news, Wario64, who is known for discovering leaks that are confirmed shortly afterwards such as most of the games in the Walmart leak of 2018, teased that a port of Bloodborne is in the near future.

You can play Bloodborne on PC with PS Now…or wait a little longer https://t.co/oDIc1tq2sf — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 4, 2020

Then Imran Khan, former senior editor at Game Informer and current freelancer and Kinda Funny Games cohost, tweeted that he wasn’t going to comment on Bloodborne on PC, but “suffice to say From Soft fans probably have a lot of reasons to be happy in the next two years.”

Not going to comment specifically on Bloodborne on PC rumors, but suffice to say From Soft fans probably have a lot of reasons to be happy in the next two years. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) June 4, 2020

In May 2020, a couple of gaming outlets reported on an anonymous source who claimed that the game is in development for PC, and that it could take between 10 months and a year for Sony to announce the port. Even then, the source said not to take their news as 100% confirmation, despite them claiming that their sources come from the gaming industry and ResetEra, a popular source for leaks and rumors.