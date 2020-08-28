Where to Find all Fortnite Season 4 Week 1 XP Coins

The start of a new Fortnite season means there’s a lot of new content for players to dive into and experience.

This also means there’s a whole new Battle Pass and fans of the Marvel universe have a lot to look forward to here. For the first time in Fortnite history, the entire Battle Pass has a theme from a different universe, meaning there are lots of superhero skins up for grabs.

However, this does mean you’ll have to level up your Battle Pass by completing challenges and gaining XP. You’ll be happy to know that the new season brought a new set of XP Coins to collect that can go a long way into boosting up your season level.

Week 1 XP Coin Locations

We’re just a day into the new season but players have already found out where to find these new coins.

Reddit user EvidentHS uploaded a map of all of these coins, showing there are nine of them to track down and collect.

Interestingly enough, they don’t seem to be around some of the new locations, meaning they don’t give you an incentive to visit them. Of course, the challenges will take you there, but we thought we’d see Epic capitalize on the new areas even more.

XP Is Important This Season

Like the seasons before it, if you want to fully max out the Battle Pass skins, you’ll need to level up your account quite high.

If you want the cool looking foil skins, you’ll need to get all the way up to level 220, meaning there’s a long grind ahead of you.

Luckily, there are several challenges to complete and a new set of XP coins to grab. Those won’t be enough alone to get you there, but they certainly don’t hurt.

We have a long way to go as Fortnite Season 4 just began, so good luck!

