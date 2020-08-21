Fortnite Season 4 Leaker Says There Will Be Thor Location

Fresh off the news that Fortnite Season 4 will feature both Thor and a Marvel theme, even more information began to come out about just what this will mean.

Following the announcement on August 21, Fortnite leaker HYPEX confirmed several more details he got from the same source. This info includes a Wolverine skin, a Peely skin with claws, comic book pages being scattered around the map, and an Asgard location.

For those of you out there who are familiar with Thor from the Marvel universe, you’ll recognize Asgard as his kingdom he rules.

Like Deadpool and Aquaman before him, it looks like Epic Games will give their secret skin a location on the map, but it’s not yet clear if the season will debut with it or if we’ll have to build up to it.

What We Know About Asgard

Ok now that my source was right, here's some more info: – There will be a Marvel/Thor POI

– There will be a Wolverine skin

– They also had a Peely with little banana claws concept (like to the "Wolverine Banana" meme)

– Comic Books pages will be found and collected in the map — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

HYPEX, who has a source that previously told him about the Thor skin, says the same source has told him a bunch of things will be coming in Season 4.

For the time being, all we know about Asgard is the fact that it exists, but we don’t have a timetable or anything.

When it came to Deadpool’s Yacht and Aquaman’s Coral Castle, it took a huge chunk of the season for both of those locations to come out.

When Season 4 rolls around, there’s a chance the entire map could be transformed into Marvel, but we’ll still have to wait a bit to see what the case may be.

When is Fortnite Season 4

Amazingly, there weren’t any delays this season, a first for Chapter 2, so Season 4 is set to debut on August 27.

There will likely be some downtime and when that wraps up, a fresh Battle Pass will be available along with some new challenges for players to complete.

Perhaps there will even be a special Asgard location for players to visit as well. Fingers crossed it’s there at launch and we don’t have to wait for it!

