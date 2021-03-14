Massive Fortnite Season 6 Teaser: “Agent Jones Unleashed”

The teasers won’t stop coming just days ahead of Fortnite Season 6 and this one is definitely the biggest yet.

After the first teaser revealed some of the new weapons and wildlife coming to the game, along with the first crossover skin, this latest one sheds some light on Agent Jones himself.

Also in the initial teaser, we learn that Jonesy’s loyalty with The Order was on the brink of dissolving, and the second reality log has revealed his choice has been made for him.

After trying to access a restricted file, Agent Jones finds out that his credentials have been revoked. As a result of this, he says that he’ll have to take matters into his own hands and figure things out himself.

Second Teaser

Ever since Fortnite’s release back in 2017, Jonesy has been very loyal to the group that’s keeping everyone in the loop, but now it’s looking like he’s about to jump ship.

We don’t know if that means he’ll be helping people on the island, but he’s definitely concerned about the exposed Zero Point and what it means for the world in general.

He argues that The Order isn’t concerned enough about reality being destroyed, so he is having to do it all himself. We don’t yet know what this will entail, but we do know that we’ll be put into his shoes for the upcoming event.

Not much is known about Jonesy’s intentions, but to be fair, we never really knew much about any of the characters in the game since their memories are wiped clean once they arrive on the island. It’s only very recently that we’ve even seen glimpses of the outside world.

Agent Jones Unleashed

Several Epic Games employees are keeping a close eye on what’s going on. Epic CCO Donald Mustard acknowledged the second teaser by simply saying Agent Jones is now unleashed.

If there’s anybody we can count on for hyping up a new season, it’s Mustard himself. Another Epic employee who’s doing his best to get people excited is VP Mark Rein.

In what’s becoming a trend, he described the upcoming season with one word, and he decided to go with “wild.”

He’ll have to be careful with the words he chooses because there was a vocal part of the community that felt lied to with his use of “chaotic” to describe Fortnite Season 5.

Of course, this all depending on how you’d describe chaotic. In terms of the plot itself, not a whole lot happened this season and there weren’t even a lot of map changes.

However, the sheer number of crossovers could be considered chaotic because we’ve seen characters come to the game that we couldn’t even imagine before. The likes of Master Chief, Kratos, Terminator, Tron, and several others are now in Fortnite, and that’s definitely chaotic.

The new season of Fortnite kicks off on March 16, so we’re just a couple of days away from seeing what happens with the end of this one and the start of the next. It’s an exciting time for Fortnite fans, so let’s just hope things go smoothly.

