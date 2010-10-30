Jones vs. Bader Official For UFC 126

A light heavyweight contest between Jon Jones and Ryan Bader is set for UFC 126.

The promotion announced the bout earlier today.

Jones enters the upcoming match up after his destruction of Vladimir Matyushenko at “UFC on Versus 2”, which followed up his technical knockout victory over Brandon Vera at “UFC on Versus 1”. This bout will be his first on a pay-per-view card since UFC 100 and the first time his fight is aired live on one.

Meanwhile, Bader is fresh off his unanimous decision victory over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira at UFC 119 in Indianapolis this past September. The victory followed up Bader’s impressive knockout over Keith Jardine at UFC 110 and extended his record to a perfect 12-0.

UFC 126 is set for February 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada next year and is rumored to feature a middleweight title bout between Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort. Also on the card, Forrest Griffin is expected to make his return to the Octagon after a lengthy absence against Rich Franklin.