Mike Swick vs. David Mitchell On Tap For UFC Fight Night 23

A welterweight tilt between Mike Swick and David Mitchell is reportedly in the making for “UFC Fight Night 23” this January.

Heavy.com confirmed the fight with sources close to the organization on Tuesday morning. MMAWeekly.com first reported the possibility of the bout on Monday.

Swick has been noticeably absent from the UFC as of late, having not competed since his UFC 109 submission loss to Paulo Thiago. The loss was Swick’s second in a row, with the other coming at the hands of former 170-pound top contender Dan Hardy, and he has not been capable of turning things around due to a stomach issue that hindered him from keeping on muscle.

However, now recovered, Swick makes his return to the Octagon against Mitchell, who debuted with the promotion at “UFC Fight Night 22” this past September 15, dropping a unanimous decision to Anthony Waldburger. The loss was Mitchell’s first and pushed his record, which includes nine submission victories, to 11-1.

“UFC Fight Night 23” is expected to take place January 22 in Fort Hood, Texas and is also expected to be the promotion’s second “Fight for the Troops” event. The card is yet to be made official, but Heavy.com reported on Monday night that the main event will be Kenny Florian taking on Evan Dunham.