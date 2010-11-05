UFC Returns To Australia This February

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to return to Australia this February for UFC 127.

MMAFighting.com reported the news earlier today.

UFC 127, which is set for the Acer Arena on February 27, will be the promotion’s second trip to Sydney, Australia, with its first being this year’s UFC 110. That event featured a heavyweight title clash between Cain Velasquez and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, along with a light heavyweight tilt between Keith Jardine and Ryan Bader. UFC 110 was highly successful, breaking the single night merchandise sales record and earning a live gate of around $2.5 million.

While the event is taking place in Australia, MMAjunkie.com confirmed today that the event will likely be aired live on pay-per-view, just as UFC 110 was. So far, no bouts have been confirmed for the event, but a welterweight contest between Chris Lytle and Carlos Condit is reportedly in the making.