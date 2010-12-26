Pyle vs. Almeida Likely For UFC 128

A welterweight tilt between Ricardo Almeida and Mike Pyle is in the works for UFC 128 this March.

MMAWeekly.com reported the fight yesterday after speaking with sources close to the event.

Almeida, who dropped down to the 170 lb. mark against Matt Brown at UFC 111, earning the submission victory. However, in his next bout Almeida was dominated by former champion Matt Hughes in the opening frame of their bout at UFC 117. The Brazilian has since gotten back on track after defeating T.J. Grant at UFC 124 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Pyle, who has struggled to live up to his potential in recent years, has been on a surge through the welterweight division with back-to-back victories. Following a technical knockout loss to Jake Ellenberger at UFC 108 this past January, Pyle returned with a dominant submission victory over Jesse Lennox, followed by an upset win over John Hathaway at UFC 120.

“UFC 128: Shogun vs. Evans” is set for Newark, New Jersey on March 19 and features a main event between light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua and former champion Rashad Evans. A lightweight tilt between Kurt Pellegrino and Gleison Tibau is also likely for the card.