UFC 122: All Drug Tests Come Back Negative

All fighters who were tested at UFC 122 submitted clean drug samples.

MMAjunkie.com confirmed the news with UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner.

UFC 122 featured a main event between Nate Marquardt and Yushin Okami, along with a lightweight co-main event between Dennis Siver and Andre Winner.

A total of eight fighters were tested for substances such as marijuana and steroids, along with several other illegal substances, and all eight test results came back clean.

The November 13 event took place in Germany. Therefore, no drug tests were issued by a sanctioning body, resulting in the promotion hiring a company to take care of the testing.