WATCH: Bill Gates on Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Know What HIV Is’

Exclusive footage obtained by All In… Bill Gates dishes on his meetings with Donald Trump. More tonight at 8PM ET. #inners pic.twitter.com/Zoehj1WTfk — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 17, 2018

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes showed a video on his show on May 17 featuring Bill Gates talking about Donald Trump’s confusion. Gates told a crowd that Trump asked him on several occasions if HPV and HIV were the same things.

Hayes teased the release of the video on Twitter in the hours before it aired:

So we have some exclusive, never before seen video tonight that @realDonaldTrump is going *love*. (And by love, I mean hate.) — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 17, 2018

To be clear, there is a huge difference between HPV and HIV. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. It is usually harmless and goes away on its own. In rare cases, HPV can lead to genital warts and cancer.

HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, it’s the disease that causes AIDS. According to Planned Parenthood, “It’s a virus that breaks down certain cells in your immune system (your body’s defense against diseases that helps you stay healthy). When HIV damages your immune system, it’s easier to get really sick and even die from infections that your body could normally fight off.”

This video comes a year after six members of Trump’s HIV/AIDS committee resigned amid claims that the president didn’t care about the disease.