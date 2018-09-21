WhyIDidntReport: Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump’s Attack of Christine Ford

On Friday morning, Donald Trump finally did what his aides reportedly have been working desperately to keep him from doing: he went on the offensive and attacked the credibility of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has vehemently maintained his innocence and will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. It’s unclear whether Ford will testify.
In a series of tweets, Trump called Ford’s allegation into question. He first tweeted, “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”
He then added in a subsequent tweet, “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”
Twitter’s response to him was swift and breathtaking, with the #WhyIDidntReport hashtag turning into a massive trend as individuals took to Twitter to share their stories for the myriad reasons why people don’t immediately report assaults.
Here are some of their most intense and profound reactions.
Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump With #WhyIDidntReport
Mrs. Ford might have been assaulted by someone but I do not think that she knows for sure who it was, if she did you would think that she would have identified the person during her counseling sessions when she talked about the attack.
apparently the woman is real short of facts about the assault, does not know where the party was, does not know how she got there, does not know how she got home, does not know the date of the party and is not even sure of the year saying that it might have been 1982,
all three of her so called witnesses have denied seeing anything improper.
now she is making unreasonable demands of the senate committee as a requirement for her to testify, she wants the judge to testify first and her second. I can just imagine how that would work out.
senator Grassley: Judge what is your response to the charges brought by Mrs. Ford
Judge: What are the charges?
senator Grassley: we do not know yet because she has not testified yet.
Is anyone at all surprised that the asshole trump would attack a woman’s story of sexual assault? How “presidential” that he waited a few days before showing us, and the world, what kind of a disgusting waste of oxygen he is.