WhyIDidntReport: Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump’s Attack of Christine Ford

On Friday morning, Donald Trump finally did what his aides reportedly have been working desperately to keep him from doing: he went on the offensive and attacked the credibility of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has vehemently maintained his innocence and will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. It’s unclear whether Ford will testify.

In a series of tweets, Trump called Ford’s allegation into question. He first tweeted, “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

He then added in a subsequent tweet, “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

Twitter’s response to him was swift and breathtaking, with the #WhyIDidntReport hashtag turning into a massive trend as individuals took to Twitter to share their stories for the myriad reasons why people don’t immediately report assaults.

Here are some of their most intense and profound reactions.

Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump With #WhyIDidntReport

The only time I ever went to the police was after a man tried to pull me into his car when I was 19. The beat cops were annoyed that I didn't know the make of the vehicle, or if it had two doors or four. #WhyIDidntReport — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport I was 11 years old when my first assault occurred. I was repeatedly assaulted by my cousin for 3 years he was 15. I didn’t speak about until I was 32 in counseling. I confronted him 2 years later. I thought it would bring me closure It didn’t. — Morgana Wetherly (@WetherlyMorgana) September 21, 2018

I was 15, but the rest sounds very familiar… Added bonus, his dad was a cop and he told me if I ever told it wouldn't go well for me. #WhyIDidntReport — Reinette24 (@reinette6284) September 21, 2018

Because the first person I told laughed. Because his fraternity harassed me on the way to class. Because @DukeU limited the amount of time they'd accept reports of harassment and assault to a year. Because I grew up learning that my body was a stumbling block. #WhyIDidntReport — Sunny Frothingham (@sgfrothingham) September 21, 2018

I was groped in the dark by a worker at a haunted house attraction operated by firefighters. When it happened, I protested very loudly. I made them turn on the lights. They looked at me like I was crazy and said it didn't happen. I knew no one would believe me. #WhyIDidntReport — 🎃 Kimberly Back-o-Lantern 🎃 (@KimBackWrites) September 21, 2018

He was the nephew of my father’s girlfriend at the time & was older & stronger than me. It started when I was 7 & I thought he’d hurt me more & that nobody would believe me. It took 4 years to break the silence. He was abusing other kids too, I later found out. #WhyIDidntReport — deray (@deray) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport Because my family decided to sweep it under the rug and told me "to look at all the good he has done for us." — DooseNYC (@Doose_nyc) September 21, 2018

A campus mental health professional told me to call my doctor. I told them I’d been assaulted and the condom had broken. They put me through to another mental health pro to process. “If it was rape, he wouldn’t have used a condom.” #WhyIDidntReport — Jennifer Leavey (@everydayangle) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport: Because there were no avenues for holding him accountable that didn’t involve the police. Because I told myself it wasn’t “bad enough.” Because it was gutting to admit — even to myself — that I was assaulted. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon. They said “Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.” So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 21, 2018

I was four, and he said he’d kill me. #WhyIDidntReport — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 21, 2018

I was five years old and didn't want my family torn apart. #WhyIDidntReport — Brittany Jackson (@BrittanyLeighJ) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport Because I agreed to have one drink with him. He was supposed to take me to my car, but instead he raped me. I knew nobody would believe me. — Cindy Gail Prince (@cindyrellapr) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport my first assault: because he was a coworker and friend with my then-boyfriend, who told me I shouldn't "make it a thing" and "disrupt the culture at work." After all, he was sorry. He felt guilty. The assault wasn't that bad. I should be thankful. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) September 21, 2018

I didn't report cuz I was afraid Dad would shoot the boy and go to jail and it would be my fault. I wish @RAINN had been around then. Is there a Senator's aide who can compile the best of this hashtag into a doc to be read aloud in the Kavanaugh hearing?#WhyIDidntReport pic.twitter.com/hnGwJ8oRVb — Laurie Halse Anderson (@halseanderson) September 21, 2018

There were 5 other rich, white boys in my boyfriend's college frat room.

I was poor white trash on a scholarship.

I was drunk and drugged and passed around like a fucking bong.

Like a game of hot potato.

I thought he loved me.

I was embarrassed and scared.#WhyIDidntReport https://t.co/CtJekvDFD9 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 21, 2018

it took years to piece together what happened. i didn't want to relive it–i was just trying to graduate without breaking down. later i just didn't think anyone would believe me. when i finally told a therapist he asked me why i thought my experience was a rape. #WhyIDidntReport — Gita Jackson: bespoke blood prison (@xoxogossipgita) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport I was a teenager and he was older with 2 kids. It’s how I lost my virginity and became pregnant. I had a history of mental illness so no one ever believed me. My parents didn’t even believe me. They thought I was being dramatic. — 🎃spoopy tulip in a cup 🎃 (@hello_jaime) September 21, 2018

I thought he made a left turn at the corner after I got free, but they pointed out it was a one-way street going right. I was terrified they thought I was lying. #WhyIDidntReport — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport He was supposed to be my friend, but he beat me when I said no. This is the first time I've talked about it in public. — Jen Steer (@jensteer) September 21, 2018

I was 17. Raped by a friend. I was confused. In denial. Afraid. His parents were richer & better connected than my parents. He was a "good" student. Ppl liked him. The only friend I told–responded w: "He wld never do that." I didn't think anyone would help me. #WhyIDidntReport https://t.co/YbCuIMg07M — Abigail Hauslohner (@ahauslohner) September 21, 2018

I did, it didn’t matter, I was dismissed, disparaged, & I still get blamed #WhyIDidntReport — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) September 21, 2018

Because I was a baby. Because he threatened to kill me. Because my best friend was committed to a psych ward and blamed for breaking up her family because her father raped her. Because I felt shame. Because people blame the victim. I could go on for hours … #WhyIDidntReport — Jennifer🌹#YemenGenocide (@teddy_cat1) September 21, 2018

The first time I was raped, I reported it. It was one of the most traumatic experiences of my life: -rape unit nurse told me it was my fault cuz I drank

-cop told me my case had no chance

-hospital "lost" my rape kit AND my medical records (risking my identity)#WhyIDidntReport — Chelsea Levinson (@ChelsProcessing) September 21, 2018

I was humiliated. I knew everyone would find out. I was afraid it would ruin my professional reputation before I had even started. I was afraid they would not believe me and let him hold my grade back. I was afraid they would not let me graduate from law school. #WhyIDidntReport — Amee KavaNOPE Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 21, 2018

I got 2 consecutive restraining orders against an MIT professor, the 1st of which he forced an evidentiary hearing w his own character witnesses & full cross examination of me on the stand, he wasn't disciplined at all.

I was 21. He was 34.

Why do that ever again#WhyIDidntReport — Katie Moussouris (@k8em0) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport He was a popular NYC comedian walking me to a cab on an isolated LES block when he pinned me against a chain-link fence. I told him to stop but he didn’t . He was very large and I couldn’t breathe. I thought he would crush me. My focus shifted to surviving. 1/2 — Kimber Lofgren (@KimberLofgren) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport because the victim is the one who gets ostracized. Every FUCKING time. — Astorix 🌊🌈🖖🏽🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@Astorix23) September 21, 2018

One more thing. I would say that at least 100 women have personally told me about being raped or seriously sexually assaulted over the years. ONE went to police. She'd just been attacked by strangers & beaten & she STILL had to fight to get the cops to help her. #WhyIDidntReport — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) September 21, 2018

We broke up, and then he assaulted me. I was hurt, embarrassed and couldn’t understand why someone I cared about would do this to me. I couldn’t deal with the process of reporting, on top of my heartbreak, healing process, and uni final exams. #WhyIDidntReport — xoxo (@areutheregwen) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport I was a child, then I was a girl, then I was a woman. And I thought that’s what life was. Just because something is normal doesn’t mean it’s right, or that it doesn’t hurt, and it took me a long time to see that. — Mitochondrial Eve (@BrowofJustice) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport

Bc he was my husband.

Bc I didn't know I had a choice.

Bc I didn't know it was sexual abuse.

I just knew that I said "I'm not comfortable" over and over again to him, and that he didn't stop even though I was crying tears from the physical pain. — Caffeinated Living (@WokeLiving) September 21, 2018

Because I was 16 & too afraid & I was confused partly because he was my boyfriend and maybe he didn’t really mean it #WhyIDidntReport — I’m Anomanous (@librasun1006) September 21, 2018