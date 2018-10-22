Alexandra Suchocki & James Peach: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Monday morning she was a registered nurse in a Florida hospital’s intensive care unit. He is in a police training academy preparing for a post as a sheriff’s deputy. By noon, she was fired. The sheriff’s office was “looking into it.” By the end of the day, both may be out of jobs.

Couple Alexandra Suchocki and James Peach have come under fire for a racist social media post where she, or he, as she alleges, wrote the n-word on her forehead and then shared the picture and dialogue to accompany it on Snapchat. The post was screen-shotted and then shared.

Both their public social media pages have been deleted or scrubbed, but on the internet, there’s always a footprint.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Snapchat Image Later Called a Joke, Alluded to Suchocki Being a Slave & Used the N-Word in Sharpie To Illustrate

James: What are you making for dinner?

Me: I just cleaned the whole house. Does it look like I have the word ni**er written across my forehead?

*James holds me down and writes ni**er across my forehead*

2. The Snapchat Was Shared in a Facebook Post

“Hey FaceBook Friends & Family! A friend of mine was kind enough to share this photo with me. I’d like you to meet Alexandra Suchocki. 🖐🏽Alexandra just so happens to be an ICU Registered Nurse who works for our very own Lakeland Regional Health. Lakeland Regional Health prides itself on it’s ability to provide constant development and training on diversity and inclusion. Lakeland Regional, it looks like Alexandra must have missed that training. 🤔

I apologize, where are my manners, 🤦🏽‍♀️ Alexandra’s delightful spouse mentioned in the snap below is James. From what I understand James is currently training in the Police Academy to be a Sheriff. Not only are we hiring racists in the medical field but here we go again; another to add to our Service team! Way to go Polk Sheriff.

Friends and Family, please help me in sharing this post so Alexandra and James know just how welcomed they are to our community!

Ps: I am not associated with this person at all. This was sent to me and I felt the need to exercise due diligence. I see her and I have some “mutual friends” please be so kind to tag her! 😊”

3. Response Was Widespread Condemnation of the Racism by Public Service Workers, Namely a Police Officer & Nurse

“The more I think about this, the more incomprehensible it becomes 🤬

1. At what point did EITHER OF THEM think this was an acceptable form of communication, EVER?

2. If she is so ignorant to post this ON SOCIAL MEDIA for the whole damn world to see, can you imagine what their conversations are like off of social media?

3. What mindless, senseless, ignorant, injudicious rock did they crawl out from under?

4. Send them back to live under it.”

“The world needs to rid itself of asshats like these. If that means everyone and their momma blowing up her social media accounts from now until forever, until she disappears into the backwoods where she came from, then so be it. I WANT to be the change I want to see in this world but I also want to throat punch ignorant douche canoes like these 💪🤛👊”

Some had faith that the hospital would not tolerate the behavior.

“Lakeland Regional has always upheld a good solid foundation and reputation when it comes to it’s staff, it’s patients and the entire community. To have this woman continue her duties there after seeing this, they won’t condone that. She should be ashamed of herself for this; I’m sure they’ve terminated her and I’m also sure no other healthcare facility will hire her after this. Karma has a way of firing back.”

Heavy contacted the public information officials at both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Regional Health early Monday morning. By late morning, Suchocki had been fired and the sheriff was “looking into” Peach.

4. Less Than 2 Hours After Heavy Contacted Lakeland Regional Health For Comment, Suchocki Was Fired

Monday morning, Heavy emailed Lakeland Regional Health for confirmation about Suchocki’s employment status and ask for comment about her Snapchat post.

Lakeland Regional Health Center has policies that address hospital missions of diversity, inclusion and cultural sensitivity.

Ninety minutes later, a hospital spokeswoman responded saying they’d learned about the post a day ago.

“On Sunday, October 21, Lakeland Regional Health learned that a racially discriminatory social media post was made by an employee. Our organization is committed to an environment free of discrimination and harassment. Offensive conduct or harassment of this type is prohibited. As of today, October 22, this individual is no longer employed by Lakeland Regional Health,” wrote Jennifer Audette, Lakeland Regional Health’s manager of editorial services, in an email to Heavy.

5. James Peach is at Police Academy on a Polk County Sheriff’s Scholarship

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Scott Wilder, Peach is enrolled at the Polk County Law Enforcement Academy (Kenneth C. Thompson Institute of Public Safety) and is attending the college on a scholarship awarded him by the from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, though, Wilder ponts out, Peach “is not an employee.”

Wilder said the PCSO has seen the post and “we find it reprehensible.”

“We are looking into what happened, what was posted and by whom, and who is responsible and what involvement both have,” Wilder said.

PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd was out of town and unavailable for comment.

The police academy is the Kenneth C. Thompson Institute of Public Safety at Polk State College. Among its stated “core values” is “respect:”

“We shall consistently demonstrate tolerance, civility, and fairness when dealing with the students, local, regional, state agencies, and each other. Our reputation is dependent upon our ability to operate free from prejudice and favoritism in all situations. We shall remain cognizant of the fact that many judge our institute by the actions of one individual; therefore, we shall always conduct ourselves in a manner that ensures respect for all employees, our students and client agencies. We will promote a climate of mutual trust and respect.”