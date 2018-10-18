Beto O’Rourke Pets Kittens on the Campaign Trail & Twitter Reacts

The Texas Senate race between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O’Rourke has received national attention. The two have faced off in two debates, and Beto will be speaking at a CNN town hall by himself later today. Their race has been featured on Saturday Night Live, and local Texas residents can’t escape the commercials. They’re close in the polls, and every new development has gotten a lot of attention online. That’s why even Beto O’Rourke’s stopping to pet kittens got national attention online Wednesday night.

Beto often livestreams his travels on the campaign trail, covering even the most mundane (or not-so-mundane) moments from stopping at Whataburger to washing clothes at a laundromat. On Wednesday night, he began live streaming on Facebook when he and his wife, Amy Sanders O’Rourke, stopped at a laundromat and went canvassing around the block while they waited for their clothes to wash. While meeting people in the area, they stopped to pet some adorable kittens. The video of that moment is embedded below. The O’Rourkes arrive at the house with the kittens around the 32:00 mark.

While petting the kittens, Beto said, “This is why you block walk.”

And of course, Amy had to stop and pick up a kitten too.

Photos of that moment are being shared everywhere. This Facebook post by Kelley Cheek has more than 400 shares:

And of course, people on Twitter reacted:

Beto is live-streaming petting kittens this campaign is TOO MUCH pic.twitter.com/ClL7KcDoeJ — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 17, 2018

Not everyone was impressed:

I get that people like Beto. He seems charismatic. But getting excited over him riding skateboards and petting kittens is beyond me. — Matthew Ryan (@MatRyanELATeach) October 18, 2018

But a lot of people are excited:

While Ted Cruz was doing whatever it is Ted Cruz does. Beto O’Rourke was petting kittens while block walking in his latest livestream. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/OlgqfmO8pl — Kashti Khan (@KashtiK) October 17, 2018

That is my future senator @BetoORourke knocking on doors and snuggling kittens in McAllen, TX while their laundry washes. I’ve been watching this man do laundry and my heart couldn’t smile any bigger. #Texas we have to get this right! We have to! #BetoForSenate #BetoForTexas pic.twitter.com/1hxbldgv45 — Mandy Martini💙 #BetoForSenate (@BlueNorthTexan) October 17, 2018

Some people have given him the hashtag #Baeto because of how open he is on the campaign trail, inviting people to every moment.

Beto met some kittens while he was out knocking doors today. 😍😍 #Baeto #BetoForTexas pic.twitter.com/rPBCV4l5E6 — big nasty (@8BigNasty) October 18, 2018

If #Beto doesn't win I will fall into deep despair, and not just because he showed up at these people's house, spoke Spanish to them, and played with their kittens — 🌊Barbara🌊 (@ThisBarbara) October 17, 2018

