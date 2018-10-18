Beto O’Rourke Pets Kittens on the Campaign Trail & Twitter Reacts

The Texas Senate race between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O’Rourke has received national attention. The two have faced off in two debates, and Beto will be speaking at a CNN town hall by himself later today. Their race has been featured on Saturday Night Live, and local Texas residents can’t escape the commercials. They’re close in the polls, and every new development has gotten a lot of attention online. That’s why even Beto O’Rourke’s stopping to pet kittens got national attention online Wednesday night.
Beto often livestreams his travels on the campaign trail, covering even the most mundane (or not-so-mundane) moments from stopping at Whataburger to washing clothes at a laundromat. On Wednesday night, he began live streaming on Facebook when he and his wife, Amy Sanders O’Rourke, stopped at a laundromat and went canvassing around the block while they waited for their clothes to wash. While meeting people in the area, they stopped to pet some adorable kittens. The video of that moment is embedded below. The O’Rourkes arrive at the house with the kittens around the 32:00 mark.
While petting the kittens, Beto said, “This is why you block walk.”
And of course, Amy had to stop and pick up a kitten too.
Photos of that moment are being shared everywhere. This Facebook post by Kelley Cheek has more than 400 shares:
And of course, people on Twitter reacted:
Not everyone was impressed:
But a lot of people are excited:
Some people have given him the hashtag #Baeto because of how open he is on the campaign trail, inviting people to every moment.
What do you think of Beto’s campaign stop to pet kittens? Let us know in the comments below.
His level of affection for the kittens makes him look more weird then anything else, and it’s certainly not a good reason to vote for him, so I think he should keep on going with that strategy, he’ll be likeable in his defeat. Vote for Ted Cruz.