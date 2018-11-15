Charles Dion McDowell’s Neck: Best Memes, Comments & Reactions

Charles Dion McDowell was arrested in Pensacola on drug charges, including fleeing police, possession of meth and possession of cocaine. However, it isn’t his arrest that is making headlines, as the inmate’s mugshot is what’s caught the attention of hundreds of thousands across the country.

McDowell’s mugshot was posted on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and the photo went viral almost immediately due to the inmate’s unusually thick neck. The Sheriff’s Office posted McDowell’s mugshot alongside a description of his charges and his bail amount.

The post has been shared more than 230 thousand times, with 250 thousand comments, most of which involved a series of puns and jokes surrounding McDowell’s neck. Check out some of the top “liked” comments below:





















The comments were just the beginning of this viral trend. Thousands of the comments on the page (that didn’t involve neck puns) were other users tagging their friends on the post just to read and laugh at the comments, which fueled the 230 thousand shares. The post was also shared on Twitter, where industrious tweeters also deployed a number of hilarious, top-shelf memes surrounding McDowell’s muscular neck.

“Why Charles Dion McDowell look like the bully from SpongeBob?” Isaac Phillips wrote on Twitter beneath a picture of McDowell and the bully. Another user compared his mugshot to a picture of Godzilla, asking McDowell to “give Godzilla his neck back.”

Why Charles Dion McDowell look like the bully from SpongeBob😂💀 pic.twitter.com/nZDX70xJQL — Isaac Phillips (@issabm_) November 14, 2018

Somebody tell Charles Dion McDowell to give Godzilla his neck back. #neckgamestrong pic.twitter.com/W7yrUWXFx0 — JT (@_BigJ96) November 14, 2018

Stephanie Conner wrote: “I refuse to believe that Charles Dion McDowell’s mugshot isn’t photoshopped. He looks like the alien from MIB that would grow a new head when the old one was shot off, he is just about full grown in this pic.”

Others posted pictures of video game characters, Jerry (from the animated series Tom and Jerry) swallowing cheese and Koopa from the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Photo of Charles Dion McDowell before he was caught pic.twitter.com/5dYVMijazL — gooniest goony goon 🇸🇴 (@kingkungamunga) November 15, 2018

Why does Charles Dion McDowell look like a jacked CJ from GTA pic.twitter.com/xx2617MtuW — Jes (@Midwest_Jes) November 15, 2018

Charles Dion McDowell look like Jerry when he swallowed that cheese pic.twitter.com/sAAMbPwl07 — Dan Rennie 🍗 (@MrDanRennie) November 15, 2018

Why Charles Dion McDowell look like a Koopa from the super Mario brothers movie 😂😂 💀 pic.twitter.com/r3KtCCBu0z — Hey! Its Franklin (@Big_Sean20) November 15, 2018

Below are a few more of Twitter’s top memes:

Did Charles Dion McDowell play Snik in Little Monsters? pic.twitter.com/cUjh9OufD6 — Brian (@trigg182) November 15, 2018

Why Charles Dion McDowell look like a Monstar 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/iV6VXgCGAr — Neil Fox Tennant (@neilfoxtennant) November 15, 2018

The Escambia Country Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that McDowell is currently a “guest at the GoldStar hotel,” has a bond of $57,000 and is facing a plethora of charges, including possession with intent to sell cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, among others. The department explained that an arrest warrant was issued by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, which led to his arrest on November 11, two days before his mugshot was posted on Facebook.

“Charles Dion McDowell was arrested for Fleeing/Eluding Police with Lights & Sirens Active, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II, Possession of Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Equipment. McDowell is currently a guest at the GoldStar Hotel with a bond of $57,000.”

Although many believe the picture was photoshopped, several old mugshots of McDowell also surfaced after his picture went viral, proving that it wasn’t altered, and that McDowell just has an unusually muscular neck.

READ NEXT: Monopoly for Millennials: Angry Millennials React on Twitter

