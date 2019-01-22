WATCH: ‘Drunk’ Russian Tried & Failed to Hijack Plane to Afghanistan [VIDEO]

Russian state news agency RT reported that an “Aeroflot flight from the Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow was forced to land some 240km short of its destination after a passenger demanded that the plane be diverted to Afghanistan.”

RT reported that flight SU1515 landed in the city of Khanty-Mansiysk and the “would-be hijacker has been detained, Russia’s Investigative Committee confirms.”

It’s reported that the man, identified as 41-year-old Pavel Shapovalov by RT, was drunk and tried to break into the cockpit. He allegedly claimed to be armed but it’s reported that “no weapons were found on him.”

As can be seen in the video, some passengers clapped as he was taken off the plane in handcuffs.

RT reported that Shapovalov has a criminal record that includes convictions on “property damage charges” and that he has been “detained multiple times before for drunk and disorderly behavior,” RT reported citing Interfax news agency reports.

“An unconfirmed photo of the would-be hijacker has emerged in the Russian media,” RT said in reference to this tweet:

Самолет Сургут – Москва приземлился в Ханты-Мансийске. Мужчина, захвативший судно, был ранее судим за кражи, наркотики и хулиганство https://t.co/eyElUDF19d pic.twitter.com/WCwjUw0omc — РЕН ТВ | Новости (@rentvchannel) January 22, 2019

The flight was monitored on a flight radar Twitter account. It advised in two tweets that, “Aeroflot flight #SU1515 from Surgut to Moscow is diverting to Khanty-Mansiysk with squawk 7600 (radio failure). According to @RT_russian a passenger demanded the aircraft to fly to Afghanistan.”

Aeroflot flight #SU1515 from Surgut to Moscow is diverting to Khanty-Mansiysk with squawk 7600 (radio failure). According to @RT_russian a passenger demanded the aircraft to fly to Afghanistan.https://t.co/lO2rs9X4Dr pic.twitter.com/9NFRQh8C5y — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 22, 2019

“The Surgut-Moscow plane landed in Khanty-Mansiysk. The man who seized the ship was previously tried for theft, drugs and hooliganism.”

"We're late because of you!" a passenger yelled. "You dumbass!" Epic airborne bender as drunk man attempts to reroute Surgut-Moscow flight, reportedly to Afghanistan. Thankfully everyone ok. One more for the пьяный дебош chronicle that needs to be written. https://t.co/A9CHUmQq1o — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) January 22, 2019

