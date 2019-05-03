Fatimih Dávila: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fatimih Dávila is the Uruguayan model who was crowned Miss Uruguay in 2006. On May 2, the 31 year old Davila was found dead in a hotel in Mexico City. Authorities said she was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room. Police are investigating her death and have not yet determined whether her death was a murder or a suicide. Here’s what you need to know about Fatimih Dávila:

1. She Was Born in Punta del Este, Uruguay & Started Her Modeling Career as a Teenager

Davila was born in the Uruguayan city of Punta del Este. She began modeling and participating in beauty contests as a teenager. In 2006, she participated in the Miss Universe contest, representing Punta del Este and eventually being crowned Miss Uruguay. She also competed in the Miss Model of the World competition.

More recently, she had been working as a model. She was living in Mexico at the time of her death. On May 2, she was found hanged in a hotel room in Mexico City. Authorities are investigating whether her death was a homicide or a suicide.

2. In 2012, She Was a Witness in a Prostitution Case

According to the Uruguayan press, Davila testified during a 2012 case involving an alleged prostitution ring in Punta del Este, Uruguay. El Pais said that Dávila’s name first came up during an 2011 undercover investigation into the prostitution ring, which was run by Jose Miguel Acosta, a public relations agent with close ties to Argentine model representative Luis Santos. Dávila was reportedly recorded by investigators talking to Acosta in which she said that she had spoken to Santos about seeking other ways to ‘make myself better known.’

“I was talking to Leandro [Santos] and he told me that it would be good if I got into something of that to [put myself in higher demand], to make myself better known, because nobody values the subject matter of Miss Uruguay,” she said. It is not clear what, exactly, her involvement in the group entailed.

3. She Had a Supporting Role in the Mexican Telenovela ‘El Triunfo del Amor’

Davila has worked as both a model and an actress. She spent several years playing a supporting role in the Mexican telenovela ‘El Triunfo del Amor,’ or ‘The Triumph of Love.’ When her role ended, she moved to Chile, where she spent several years studying acting. At the time of her death, Davila was living in Mexico and working as a model, although her Instagram page had many nostalgic photos of the Uruguayan landscape and countryside.

Davila was found hanged in a hotel room in Mexico City on May 2. Police have not yet decided whether her death was caused by suicide or homicide.

4. Her Social Media Page Is Full of Upbeat Quotes & Beautiful Photos

Davila’s Instagram page doesn’t include any warning signs — there are no indications that the former Miss Universe was troubled or depressed. The page says that she was living and working in Mexico City. It’s full of scenic views of her beloved homeland, Uruguay, and shots of herself, alone or with friends. However, the most recent post on her Instagram page was posted back in January 2019. There are no updates since January 2, 2019.

5. Authorities Say She Arrived in Mexico City for a Job Interview on April 23

Fatima Davila’s Instagram page says that she was a “model currently in Mexico.” According to police investigating her death, Davila arrived in Mexico City on April 23, to take part in a job interview. On May 2, she was found dead in her hotel room. She was hanged.

Authorities are seeking information about her death and have not yet ruled on whether it was a suicide or a homicide.