Niki Lauda Cause of Death: How Did the Formula One Legend Die?

On Monday, the family of Niki Lauda confirmed that the Formula One legend passed away at the age of 70.

According to reports from Austria, the three-time world champion, who famous rivalry with British F1 legend James Hunt inspired film Rush starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl, passed away peacefully overnight on Monday, May 20, from complications following a lung transplant.

Eight months ago, Lauda first started showing signs of being ill while on vacation in Ibiza, and flew back to Vienna for treatment. As his situation worsened, doctors decided he would undergo a lung transplant, which kept him in hospital for more than two months.

His family put out the following statement: “With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday. His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain. A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed.”

In 1976, the Austrian driver survived a devastating crash that left him with severe burns to his face, body and lungs. However, Lauda not only survived the accident, he came back to the sport but won the world title in 1977. He considered to be one of sport’s greatest drivers of all time. Lauda also won world championships in 1975 and 1984.

Lauda’s first wife, Marlene Knaus, passed away in 1991. He is survived by his second wife, Birgit Wetzinger, whom he married in 2008, and his children, Mathias, Christoph, Lukas, Max and Mia Lauda.

READ NEXT: Jazz Janewattananond: Who is the PGA Championship Golfer? Where is He From?