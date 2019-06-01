DeWayne Craddock: Photo & Army Bio of Virginia Beach Shooter

Before he became one of the nation’s mass shooters, DeWayne Craddock was a public utilities engineer who once served in the Army National Guard, according to old newspaper articles that mention him.

That’s the biography that is emerging about Craddock, 40, whose background seemed unblemished – at least based on what is known publicly so far – or at least doesn’t seem to predict mass murder. He doesn’t appear to have a criminal history, for example, and his life trajectory took him from high school in Virginia to the military to private firms to public service.

This is the only photo of Craddock to emerge thus far. It was an old work photo:

See photos and read about each of the victims here. Here’s an example of what’s known about the victims. On victim Ryan Keith Cox, Michele Day wrote on Facebook:

“So torn to know that this happened in my ‘other’ city. Even more torn to know that my Virginia Beach pastor’s son is among the dead. I knew Ryan ‘Keith’ Cox for over 30 years. He was a great guy, he was pleasant, and always showed me love. We were in the choir together and he could sing! My heart is aching for my VB pastor and his beautiful wife. God please be with the Cox’s and the other families during this tragic time.”

Until now. Police say what Craddock did on May 31, 2019 was utterly horrific; he barged into the City of Virginia Beach Municipal Complex where he worked, building 2, where public works and other city agencies are located. Then, he opened fire on co-workers and others. Even a man who was just there to get a permit was not spared. Indiscriminately, police say, Craddock fired. Shooting whomever he could, and, in the end, taking 12 lives and losing his own (police shot him; he also wounded a cop.)

Here’s what you need to know about Craddock’s Army and other bio:

Craddock Entered the Army National Guard After High School, Reports Say

A suspected shooter is in custody after an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center https://t.co/iO9pd7BbvV pic.twitter.com/nBzVz1iuKX — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 31, 2019

An old Newport News newspaper article, from 1996, says this of Craddock, referring to him as DeWayne Hamilton: “Army National Guard Pvt. DeWayne Hamilton, son of Vestere O. Craddock and former ward of James H. Craddock of Newport News, has arrived at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla., to begin one station unit training. He is a 1996 graduate of Denbigh High School, Newport News.” CNN confirmed that this was the same person as the DeWayne Craddock who is the mass shooter. Online records reviewed by Heavy also show Craddock linked to Vestere.

The New York Times reports that Craddock once worked for the Army Training and Support Center.

A 1997 article in the same newspaper reported that Dewayne “graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla.”

Heavy has reached out to the Army’s public affairs office for confirmation of Craddock’s military service; this article will be updated if any more information is thus received.

Craddock’s mother’s Facebook page indicates the family has roots in North Carolina. Old newspaper clippings show she posted multiple classified ads on behalf of a realty.

Craddock Graduated From High School in Newport News & Obtained a Civil Engineering Degree in College

The back of building 1, guarded by officer as employees head out. pic.twitter.com/GRDcQNVTlg — Gordon Rago (@gragonews) May 31, 2019

Craddock was a 1996 graduate of Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, according to an old Daily Press newspaper article.

After the Army, he went to college. An old Newport Daily Press article reported that “Craddock is a graduate of Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering.”

The scene inside Building 2 was a frightening one; police scanner traffic chronicled how officers rushed to rescue victims, including at least one shot in the face, found survivors hiding throughout the complex, and worked to neutralize the suspect, who was still firing through a door. Authorities praised the heroism of a wounded officer and other first responders.

“It’s a horrific day for Virginia,” said Gov. Ralph Northam at one of the press conferences authorities held in the wake of the mass shooting. “It’s just a horrific day. Our thoughts are with these victims and their families.” The gunman used a .45 caliber handgun with a silencer and multiple extended magazines, the police chief said. The shooter and officers engaged in a lengthy “gun battle.”

Craddock Worked as a ‘Certified Professional Engineer’

The shooter was a “disgruntled employee” bent on revenge, news reports from NBC12 and the Wall Street Journal said, although the specific motive was not detailed by police. According to CNN, Craddock’s title was “certified professional engineer for the city of Virginia Beach in the Public Utilities Department.” The police chief painted a disturbing scene of Craddock entering the municipal center and randomly shooting people. The law enforcement response was quick, but, initially, that didn’t deter Craddock.

A 2008 article in the Newport Daily Press reported that DeWayne A. Craddock had been hired to the site planning and engineering team for a local company.

“Craddock has engineering experience as a project engineer for site design, stormwater management, and public and private utility design,” the announcement stated.

He ran in a local 5K and his name appears in city notices for a neighborhood website.

In a press conference, the governor stressed that more might have lost their lives without the quick response of law enforcement officers and medics. “Their actions likely saved lives,” he said. They have seen injuries and scenes “no one should have to face,” he said. The mayor called it Virginia Beach’s “darkest hour.” The scene was active for so long that local journalists reported hearing gunshots when they arrived. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since the Borderline Bar & Grill in California in 2018.

Craddock, of Virginia Beach, was 40-years-old, according to online records, and is now dead.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors, colleagues.”

In addition to the 12 people who died, four other people are in surgery for their wounds. The wounded police officer is expected to survive and was saved by his vest, said Police Chief James A. Cervera, calling the mass tragedy a “devastating incident…that is going to change the lives of a number of families from our city.” One victim was found in a vehicle, and victims were discovered on all three floors, the chief said.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on May 31, 2019, the suspect, a long-time public utilities employee, entered and began to “indiscriminately fire on all the victims,” the chief said. He was a “current employee,” and the shooting occurred over multiple floors, said the chief.

However, the Wall Street Journal and other outlets continued to report that DeWayne Craddock had been terminated, perhaps recently. The newspaper reported that Craddock returned to municipal building 2 to “exact revenge.”

DeWayne Craddock’s employment status is confirmed by numerous city notices listing him as a public works contact person.

Some people on Twitter were sharing information about the shooter’s politics; however, the credible source on that (Virginia state government registration records) requires a partial social security number, so it could not be confirmed. There is no evidence of political motive.

In July 2018, the City of Virginia Beach published an article that suggested people contact “DeWayne Craddock with Virginia Beach Public Utilities.” The article was about utility work affecting local traffic. There are many such city notices with his name listed. In 2014, he was listed as the contact person for the city’s “Public Utilities Design Standards Manual Update.”

Craddock Once Gave Chamber of Commerce Workers a Building Tour

DEVELOPING: There are reports of a possible active shooter situation in Virginia Beach https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/BwSSSh6mub — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 31, 2019

Craddock made “multiple” firearms purchases in recent weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported. A search of online court records for Virginia Beach did not turn up any criminal cases for Craddock. No obvious social media sites were apparent for him. According to CNN, law enforcement sources say Craddock legally purchased the weapons.

Old newspaper articles indicate he was sometimes the public face of the city utility department.

According to the Lake Gaston Gazette, in 2015, DeWayne Craddock gave Chamber of Commerce board members a tour of the Virginia Beach Pumping Station.

“Recently, Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce board members took a tour of the facility led by Dwayne Craddock, City of Virginia Beach project manager,” the article said. Other articles, including from the city itself, give his name as DeWayne Craddock, though, not Dwayne Craddock.

Today’s heartbreaking tragedy has spread grief throughout the region. On behalf of #NorfolkVA City Council, city workers and residents we offer @CityofVaBeach condolences and unwavering support. pic.twitter.com/sfsWLCmbvd — Kenneth Alexander (@KennyAlexander) June 1, 2019

Craddock was quoted in the article. “The pumping station is the biggest thing you see,” he said, adding, “It’s a continual mowing operation.” The article says that Chamber President/CEO Christina Wells asked Craddock “if the city ever subleases Lake Gaston water to other areas,” to which he responded, “We would never pull water out and sell it to someone else. The way it works is Norfolk (where the water treatment facility is located) tells us how much to pump and we pump it to them.”

In 2016, DeWayne Craddock was a speaker at a local civic group’s meeting. He was described as “project manager, city Public Utilities Department, speaking on the new 48th Street pump station.”

His name also appeared on a 2014 city public works notice as a point of contact. Online records show him with an address in Virginia Beach.