Nicole Boxer, Tony Rodham’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hillary Clinton’s brother, Tony Rodham, has died. He leaves behind a wife, Megan, and three children Zach, Simon, and Fiona. Before he was married to Megan, Tony was married to Nicole Boxer. Nicole Boxer is an award-winning documentary filmmaker. Here’s everything you need to know about Tony Rodham and Nicole Boxer.

1. Nicole Boxer’s Mother Was a Senator in California, Barbara Boxer

When Tony and Nicole first started dating after meeting at a party in New York in 1992, Nicole’s mother Barbara Boxer was serving as a Senator in California. Barbara Boxer was Senator in California from 1993 to 2017. Nicole’s father is Stewart Boxer.

2. Nicole Boxer & Tony Rodham Were Married from 1994 to 2001 & Their Wedding Was at the White House

Nicole and Tony first met after Bill Clinton received the Democratic nomination in 1992 and Tony began working in outreach for the DNC, the Miami Herald reported. Paul Newman had a party where Tony, then 39, met Nicole Boxer, who was then 26. She was a film company executive from California when they met, The New York Times reported.

Nicole and Tony were married on May 28, 1994 at the White House while Bill Clinton was President. Their wedding was the first at the White House since 1971. Dade Circuit Judge Peter Capua, a golfing friend of Tony’s, presided over their wedding, the Miami Herald reported.

About 250 people attended the wedding, which was held in the Rose Garden, The New York Times reported. Chelsea Clinton, then 14, was a bridesmaid. The reception was in Hillary Clinton’s garden and a buffet dinner was served in the State Dining Room. Dancing later took place in the East Room.

3. They Had Some Legal Issues Involving Alimony & Child Support

Nicole and Tony were separated in 2000 and divorced in 2001.

Nicole and Tony have one son: Zachary. He was born in 1995. In an interview with Larry King in 2001, Tony said that rumors that the two were caught up in a custody dispute were false, CNN reported.

“Nicole and I have agreed that, for our son, the best thing that we can do is shared custody,” he said at the time. “And we love our child. She is a great mother to my child. I am — she tells me I’m a good father. My son loves me.”

Nicole Boxer and Anthony Rodham had some legal issues a little more than 10 years ago, going to court twice over alimony and child support, the Miami Herald reported.

In 2007, the New York Post reported that he owed Nicole $75,000 in child support and $55,000 in alimony. Nicole received judgments ordering him to pay her, but at the time he was struggling with finances and hadn’t been able to pay yet.

4. Nicole Boxer Is a Peabody & Emmy Winning Documentary Filmmaker

Nicole Boxer has a prestigious career, her bio shares. She’s a Peabody and Emmy-award winning documentary filmmaker. Her work in the film industry includes documentaries, reality TV, feature films, and more. She executive produced The Invisible War, which was nominated for an Oscar and investigated rape and sexual assault in the military. Her other credits include The Hunting Ground, 14 Women, The Party’s Not Over, Climate Refugees, and more.

She’s also co-host of The Boxer Podcast. You can listen to the podcast here.

5. Today She’s Married to Kevin Keegan

So proud of my husband @coachkeegan for graduating from the Georgetown executive leadership ( life coaching) (cont) http://tl.gd/2nncdv — Nicole Boxer (@nicoleboxer) July 25, 2010

Today, Nicole Boxer is married to Kevin Keegan.