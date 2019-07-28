California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 28]

Fire season and red flag warnings in California continue to make the weather favorable for quick-burning fires. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires being reported on July 28, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources, including a recent fire in Chino Hills called the Star Fire that quickly grew to 50 acres. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. Remember that when it comes to fires, details can change quickly, so also stay tuned to your local news sources if there is a fire in your region.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

There are three interactive maps to follow to get the best updates about California fires this summer. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap so it’s good to review all the maps for the latest information.

The first map is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Unfortunately, this map hasn’t been updated in awhile and as of July 28 it still hasn’t been updated, which is unusual. So we’re no longer embedding the map in the story. You can view the map here.

The second good interactive map is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings on the Layers tab of Legend to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details. You can input your address to see how close fires are to your location.

Each of these maps often contains details the others are missing, so you’ll need to view all three for a full update on the fires. However, brand new fires may not be listed on any of the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

This weekend it’s especially important to be careful with anyone that could cause a fire. An excessive heat watch is in effect for much of California through Sunday.

A good reminder to stay prepared visit @CAL_FIRE for important information. CAL FIRE along with our Local and Federal partners are seeing an increase in initial attack fires across the state. Remember it is not if, Its when you will impacted by a large scale emergency. https://t.co/UmAcBa1Re2 — Mike Mohler (@Mohler9284) July 27, 2019

Next are more specific details on the fires for July 28, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on July 28, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Bowler Fire

This fire was first spotted on July 24. As of July 25 (the latest update from Inciweb), the fire was 35 acres in size, located north of Bowler campground off Beasore Road, west of Jackass Creek. The fire was caused by lightning.

Center Fire

#centerfire (final)Center Ave Community of San Martin (Santa Clara County) Fire crews have completed mop up and will return this evening to patrol. — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 28, 2019

This is a residential fire that spread into a vegetation area in Santa Clara County on Saturday, July 27, around 10 a.m. The fire is in the Center Ave and Kester Court region in San Martin. Crews are now on patrol as the fire is contained.

Chino Hills Fire (Star Fire)

A fire in the Chino Hills region broke out south of 60 Freeway on July 28, ABC 7 reported. 50 acres have burned so far, as of around 2 p.m. Pacific. This fire may be called “Star Fire” in media reports.

Flames back up at least 2 water choppers. Scary for those homes up the hill #chinohills #fire pic.twitter.com/DLEZNknMLD — Larry™ (@larrybaca) July 28, 2019

Homes are nearby.

Here’s a look at the location:

Chino Valley Fire continues working an approximate 50-acre vegetation fire with no containment on Falling Star Lane and Chino Hills Parkway. LA County Fire and CAL FIRE are also on scene #StarFire https://t.co/DIuKgVnAHn via @cvifd pic.twitter.com/h9eb4xfGvH — @livemapus (@livemapus) July 28, 2019

The fire is on Falling Star Lane and Chino Hills Parkway. Please avoid the area, Chino Valley Fire tweeted.

Chino Valley Fire continues working an approximate 50-acre vegetation fire with no containment on Falling Star Lane and Chino Hills Parkway. LA County Fire and CAL FIRE are also on scene. Please avoid the area #StarFire — Chino Valley Fire (@cvifd) July 28, 2019

Community Fire

As of July 28, this fire was 35 acres and 50 percent contained, according to CA.gov. It’s the fire on the left in the map above. It was discovered July 27 at Highway 96 near Klamath River Community Hall. This was one of five fires that broke out in Siskiyou County yesterday and three were knocked out already.

Fish Fire

Listed on Inciweb’s map as an active fire, the Fish Fire was 77 acres is now 100 percent contained as of July 19. It was in the Sierra National Forest and was discovered on the afternoon of July 15, near the Fish Creek Campground. No structures were threatened.

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned about 122 acres as of July 16. The good news is that as of July 23, both fires are 100 percent contained at 122 acres.

The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, was 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout.

The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, was east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow.

Nisene Fire

#Nisene [update] Ground crews at scene, fire contained, all aircraft released. Crews remain on scene mopping up. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 28, 2019

This fire, first reported on July 28, has already been contained and crews are now working on mopping up the fire. The fire was held at 50×50. This fire was at Nisene Marks State Park.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Tree Fire

On July 28, Ca.gov noted that this fire is 83 acres and 50 percent contained. It’s being overseen by Klamath National Forest officials and is in the Tree of Heaven campground, east of Gottsville. It’s the fire on the right in the map above. This was one of five fires that broke out in Siskiyou County yesterday and three were knocked out already.

#TreeFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~7mi SW of Hornbrook, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images.https://t.co/g2pjkttNKg pic.twitter.com/ubcQ3SkRvK — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) July 28, 2019

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Highway 96 is closed to the general public, but is open to residents only at this time, Inciweb noted.

Usal Fire

This fire is listed on Ca.gov’s map on July 28. It’s 130 acres and 0 percent contained and the cause is under investigation. The fire started on July 27 at Usal Creek and Usal Road, about seven miles west of Leggett in Mendocino County, Ca.gov noted.