Amazon Rainforest Fires in Brazil: See Interactive Maps & Updates

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil has been burning for weeks and people around the world are starting to pay attention. The hashtag #PrayforAmazonia was shared frequently on Twitter today as the fires grow. Read on to see maps of the fires that you can use to remain updated on the fire size and growth, and learn more about what’s happening.

Interactive Maps Can Help You See the Extent of the Amazon Rainforest Fires in Brazil

InfoAmazonia provides a map that shows the fires currently burning in Brazil. The information is freely provided from journalists in the region, organizations, and residents, and it’s free to use and download. The map below shows fires in the region. The red dots indicate fires in the last 24 hours. The yellow shading indicates intense fires. The sources on the map are from NASA.

The map shows that fires in the area are up 65 percent this year. According to InfoAmazonia, the map is updated every day with information streamed from NASA. The map shows that Brazil’s 2019 fires are the highest in seven years.

There’s also a real-time Amazon deforestation map that lets you compare the rate of deforestation with where you live. Put your location in the map here and you’ll see how much forest the Amazon has recently lost, put in terms of what it would look like your location had the same rate of loss.

The map below shows Rondonia and Bolivia on fire. Red spots indicate high carbon monoxide concentrations, which is an indicator of an active fire. The map is provided by Windy.com. You can see the full interactive map here and an embed is below. The map lets you see radar and satellite images and you can zoom in and out, see the temperatures, and other features. It indicates current fire conditions in the region.

On August 12, the Brazilian state of Amazonas declared an emergency because of the fires, Euro News reported. This year 1,699 forest fires were detected in the Amazonas. It’s not clear if the fires right now are from deforestation or agricultural activity. Ane Alencar, direct of science for the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, told Newsweek that the area didn’t have extreme droughts, so weather can’t account for the fires.

The Fires Sparked a #PrayforAmazonia Trend on Twitter

THE AMAZON RAINFOREST IS BURNING We could lose one of the largest ecosystems on Earth. #PrayforAmazonia pic.twitter.com/4KJFD1Oa2W — Geneva (@Geneva17728139) August 20, 2019

One of the fires in Rondonia burned 1,000 hectares of an environmental reserve, Newsweek reported. Painel Politico warned that the fires were causing smoke that was a danger to the health of people and animals in the region.

Brazi’s President Jair Bolsonaro said in July that he didn’t believe data from INPE which indicated deforestation in July was 300 percent higher than in July 2018. He said the report was made up to hurt trade talks, Newsweek reported.

Smoke from the fires caused a blackout in Sao Paula on Monday even though the fires in Rondonia were 2,700 km away, BBC reported. This is what started the #prayforamazonia hashtag on Twitter that later went viral.

🌎Just a little alert to the world: the sky randomly turned dark today in São Paulo, and meteorologists believe it’s smoke from the fires burning *thousands* of kilometers away, in Rondônia or Paraguay. Imagine how much has to be burning to create that much smoke(!). SOS🌎 pic.twitter.com/P1DrCzQO6x — Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) August 20, 2019

Here are some more tweets about #PrayforAmazonia.

The Amazon forest has literally been burning for 3 weeks now and nothing is being done. The Amazon has such a huge impact on local and global climate factors and no one is taking it seriously. This need to get the attention it deserves!! 🙏🏼#PrayforAmazonia pic.twitter.com/Z0M4wDplso — Kirby 🇺🇸 (@kory450) August 20, 2019

This literally broke my heart. We were meant to protect mother nature but we failed :( #PrayforAmazonia pic.twitter.com/griUG2eLGU — ʝecs (@daniksoo) August 20, 2019

i mean let’s do more than just #PrayforAmazonia , let’s make a damn difference, these poor creature’s don’t have much time if we don’t do something about. neither do we. pic.twitter.com/myKyYZQvUQ — happy (@marveIsspider) August 20, 2019

We are worried about climate change and how the world is going

to end soon but than there is Amazonian rainforest which is literally on fire for weeks. I hope the government would wake up from their sleep and do something 😑#PrayforAmazonia pic.twitter.com/t8Ha88bzxe — Niki – From 'That Fandom' (@Godmys_) August 20, 2019

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia